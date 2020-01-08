Candice Swanepoel Gets Wet In The Tiniest Bikini In Jamaica

The Victoria's Secret Angel wore a very skimpy bikini in the water.

Candice Swanepoel let her body do all the talking as she slipped into a tiny bikini for a new photo and video posted to her Instagram account this week. The star left very little to the imagination in a new upload she shared with fans on January 7 as she gave fans a look at herself getting wet in the water during a recent vacation to Jamaica.

The upload included both a photo and a video of the stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel as she showed off a whole lot of skin in the skimpiest two-piece.

The photo showed Candice getting knee-deep in the water alongside a number of children who were playing on the bank. The beauty’s seriously fit and toned body was on full show in her swim look, which was made up of a tiny triangular bikini top that barely covered her chest with thin strings across her shoulders and around her back.

She paired that with matching high-waisted bottoms which also had strings she tied into bows across her hips.

The hot shot was taken from quite a distance, which made it difficult to see the details on her skimpy bikini, though the swimwear look appeared to feature a black-and-white snakeskin print with black strings. It was likely taken from Candice’s own line of swimwear, called Tropic of C.

The beauty had her hair soaking wet and slicked back away from her face as if she’d already taken the plunge fully into the water.

The second part of the upload was a short video, which showed Candice as she walked further down into the water.

The camera panned to the right as the lingerie model sauntered down the creek in her bikini, while the camera panned to show of the stunning lush Jamaican scenery that surrounded the water.

In the caption, Candice told her 13.9 million followers that she was back in the city following her vacation, but admitted that her body “is still in Jamaica” after heading to the country with her fellow model – and former Victoria’s Secret Angel – Doutzen Kroes.

Many shared sweet messages for the mom of two in the comments section of her latest upload.

One person called Candice a “Queen” with a crown emoji.

“Such a beautiful image,” another Instagram user commented.

A third said, “Looks crazy beautiful” alongside an eye heart emoji.

The upload has more than 158,000 likes.

Candice is often spotted stripping down to her bikini on social media. One of the most recent snaps of the stunning beauty was shared to Instagram by Tropic of C as the swimwear brand rang in the New Year with a sizzling photo of the supermodel showing some skin in a skimpy zebra-print bikini.