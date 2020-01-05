‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Shows Off Her Killer Looks In A Green Bikini

Chilean Instagram model Daniella Chavez, who rose to fame after being featured in Playboy magazine, wowed her 12.6 million fans with a new bikini snapshot, one that she posted on Saturday, January 4.

In the picture, the bombshell could be seen rocking a green, ribbed bikini that accentuated the model’s flawless figure. The bikini top allowed Daniella to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage, while she also flaunted her amazing, sculpted abs and taut stomach to inspire her fans.

That’s not all, but the skimpy ensemble also enabled Daniella to provide her fans with a glimpse of her curvy hips.

Staying true to her signature style, Daniella decided to opt for minimal makeup. The application featured a rose pink shade of lipstick with a matte finish. She also applied a slick of pink blush on her cheeks and nude eyeshadow. She finished her look with lots of mascara and defined eyebrows. Finally, she painted her manicured nails with pale polish.

The blond smokeshow wore her long tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. She accessorized with a white headband and a dainty pair of stud earrings. The hottie, however, decided to ditch other jewelry and accessories so as not to draw attention away from her racy ensemble.

The model posed for the picture while standing against a wall. She neither used a geotag with her post nor disclosed the location where the picture was captured. Looking straight into the camera, she held a beverage in one hand, while she carried a small, Burberry purse in the other.

The stunner wrote a caption in Spanish. According to a Google translation, she asked her fans to guess what she carries in her purse. The model also informed her fans that her amazing bikini is from her own beachwear line, Dacha Woman.

Within a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 164,000 likes and close to 1,700 comments. The traction shows that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency to go viral.

“Wow! You are so beautiful. You are my dream girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, look at that body! I love you so much! You are very, very beautiful,” another commentator chimed in.

“You are the definition of perfection,” a third admirer remarked.

Aside from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other Instagram models and influencers. These include Gayana Rubin and Yasna Camila, among others.