Kate Middleton and Prince William's Friend Says Couple Is 'Going Through Hell' Amid Cancer Battle

Amaia Arrieta, a designer close to Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William, expressed her deep sorrow as the royal couple navigates the princess's battle with cancer. In a recent interview, she said, "I'm heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell— I hope they will be back. It's really personal," E! News reported. Arrieta also commented on the privilege she feels in dressing the royal family, tracing back to the time Prince George wore her brand's Amaia corduroy shorts in a 2014 Christmas photo. Additionally, Princess Charlotte has also donned her label's checked skirt in Middleton's Mother's Day photo, adding to the designer's sense of pride.

The designer shared, "Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I do care about how they look. They have put the traditional and classic way of dressing children on the map." Since Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, she and her children George, Charlotte, and Louis have mostly stayed out of the public eye. In March, the 42-year-old revealed in a video that additional tests had revealed the presence of an unspecified type of cancer.

She said, "My medical team...advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." During Middleton's recovery period, William has carried on with his royal responsibilities, especially since his father is also fighting cancer, according to US Weekly.

In her statement, Middleton explained, "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louie in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be OK." As reported by AoI., the Duchess added, "As I said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you."

Middleton chose to announce the news on March 22, just before their three children began their Easter break from school. William recently provided an update on his family's situation to a group of visitors. He said, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well." Although the reason for her decision to share the update is uncertain, it comes at a time when the princess is undergoing chemotherapy. Arrieta's comments might suggest the severity of the royal's condition. Additionally, as Middleton receives treatment, her parents have reportedly stepped in to help support their grandchildren during this challenging period, according to the New York Post.