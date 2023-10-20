Britney Spears Confesses to Using Prozac and Adderall When She Was “Out of Her Wits With Sorrow”

Britney Spears revealed the devastating fact that she had used Prozac and Adderall while she was 'out of her mind with sorrow'. More alarming details from the book were published by the New York Times on Thursday, including the author's admission that she was medicated as a teenager to cope with the stress of fame.

As per the outlet, she mentioned in her memoir that the talk show presenters had a different set of questions for Justin Timberlake than they had for her. She wrote, "Everyone kept making strange comments about my breasts, wanting to know whether or not I’d had plastic surgery." As she became an MTV regular, the pressure increased, and she recounts that she eventually turned to Prozac to deal with the public's harsh criticism as a teenager.

Spears recalled the time when she, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan were often photographed as a group and added, "It was never as wild as the press made it out to be." She "never had a drinking problem" or interest in heavy drugs, but the pop artist freely confessed to using Adderall. She said of Adderall, "[It] made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed."

According to excerpts the mother of two explains that she was treated unfairly and came to the conclusion that she was merely seen as a "cash flow" for her family. She mentioned in her memoir that she was being treated as if she were "too sick" to make basic decisions but "somehow healthy enough" to continue working nonstop.

She penned a piece on the early stages of her conservatorship and wrote, "Too sick to choose my own boyfriend and yet somehow healthy enough to appear on sitcoms and morning shows and to perform for thousands of people in a different part of the world every week. From that point on, I began to think that he saw me as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow," according to DailyMail. The pop sensation also repeated her allegation that her now-71-year-old father, with the help of her now-68-year-old mother, Lynne, and a business manager named Louise (Lou) M. Taylor, made the contentious decision to place her under guardianship.

The singer said that the independence from her father was a huge relief for her. She mentioned, "I felt relief sweep over me. The man who had scared me as a child and ruled over me as an adult, who had done more than anyone to undermine my self-confidence, was no longer in control of my life." She claims that the abuse she suffered lasted for almost a decade, leaving her physically and emotionally scarred. She further added, "Migraines are just one part of the physical and emotional damage I have now that I’m out of the conservatorship. I don’t think my family understands the real damage that they did."

