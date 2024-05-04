Queen Camilla’s These Two Words Revealed Her Feelings About Prince Harry's UK Return

When Prince Harry returns to the UK for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service on May 8, Queen Camilla will likely find her schedule quite occupied. According to the Mirror, she's anticipated to reveal her sentiments about Harry's return with just two words. Although Harry has extended invitations to the Royal Family for the service, it coincides with a garden party at Buckingham Palace on the same day, leading royal experts to speculate that attendance may be sparse. When Harry reaches out to Camilla upon his return, it's expected that she'll politely convey that she's "otherwise engaged."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Eamonn M. McCormack

However, those two concise words also hint at her sentiments toward the King's youngest son. While Harry might have a chance to reunite with his father, sources suggest that the Queen is in no rush to reconcile with her estranged stepson. According to the reports, an insider said, "Let’s just say that the Queen might be otherwise engaged. Although the King will have time in his diary for a brief visit, that hasn’t been confirmed yet due to the garden party schedule. Even if Harry does meet with his father, it is highly unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room."

In early February, Harry made a quick visit to the UK, following the news of the King's cancer diagnosis, as per the Daily Express. Their meeting at Clarence House in London was very brief, lasting less than 45 minutes. It remains unclear whether the Queen was in attendance. The source added, "Harry did the right thing by flying over in February. But it was very much a last-minute surprise and was somewhat forced upon the household. The optics wouldn’t have been good if a meeting didn’t take place at that time."

The Duke of Sussex isn't anticipated to be there in London for an extended period, given his upcoming journey to Nigeria with Meghan Markle later this month. During their visit, they plan to connect with military personnel, aligning with the spirit of the Invictus Games. This marks their inaugural visit to the African nation, which holds significant sentimental value for Markle. However, any potential meeting between Harry and his father will likely be brief due to the King's bustling agenda, comprising his weekly appointment with the Prime Minister and the garden party.

The source said, "Health permitting, the King is due to attend the garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8. If a meeting with Harry were to take place it would have to be just before or after that." He added, "There won’t be any special arrangements made for a meeting, but one could be squeezed into plans already in place." In the time since relocating to the US, the Duke's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family has become strained. Their appearances on television and the publication of his book, Spare, have only added to the tension. Adding to their busy schedules, Markle is reportedly set to launch a new cooking and lifestyle program in collaboration with American Riviera Orchard. Meanwhile, Harry is said to be working on a new series centered around competitive polo.