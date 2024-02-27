Wendy Williams Drops Bombshell About Her ‘Overwhelming’ Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams, the beloved host of The Wendy Williams Show, has bravely stepped forward to address her recent medical diagnosis, shedding light on her battle with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). This revelation comes following her struggle with Graves disease.

The 59-year-old television personality received huge wishes and support from her fanbase. "I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she stated in a heartfelt message to E! News on Feb. 23. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming."

Furthermore sharing about her healing journey she shared, "I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

Williams' statement went trending over the internet as fans poured in wishes for swift recovery and strength. The medical team who helped her with the diagnosis said, "Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor," the team noted, "and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed."

Heart broken to hear about Wendy William’s being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. Miss Wendy, your show got me through some hard times. Sending prayers and love 💗 💕 #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/9mU4i9LSYj — Mellie (@Mellie_Worlds) February 22, 2024

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the television personality is speculated to have suffered from stroke. Her team of representative also shared a letter stating, "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

This Wendy William and blac chyna moment is so sad to witness. Dementia is really one of the cruelest diseases pic.twitter.com/s5kKVGbP7J — Amala Barb 𓃬⁷ (@barbieamala) February 22, 2024

Adding further on her situation and past experiences, the letter stated, "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."

the wendy william documentary is actually sad. she don’t deserve all that🙁 — king (@_kingdios) February 25, 2024

In a recent rare public sighting, Williams' son, Kevin Jr., was observed in Florida appearing visibly distressed amid mounting concerns about his mother's well-being and his inability to connect with her. Recent reports indicate that Kevin Jr. is struggling to obtain accurate information about his mother's whereabouts and is currently facing obstacles in communicating with her, as he has been blocked from contact.

Sources close to the situation per The Sun disclosed, "Kevin has had sporadic conversations with his mom, and he's aware that she's undergoing treatment, but the specifics of her whereabouts and the nature of the treatment remain unclear to him. He's growing increasingly concerned about whether she's receiving the necessary care."