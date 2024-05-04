Fans Gush Over Corey Gamble's Latest Weight Loss Pictures: "The Slim and Fit New Look is Fire"

Corey Gamble recently stunned fans with his sleek appearance at an NBA game, The Sun reported. Kris Jenner's partner flaunted his transformation by sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, posing courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He captioned the candid shots, "Class & Good vibes Only…Cowboy s**t." The Hulu star donned a variety of cowboy-inspired ensembles. In one such picture, Gamble revealed his toned body while sporting a fitted white T-shirt, dark-wash pants, boots, and a brown suede shirt. To complete his Western look, he topped it off with a black cowboy hat and stylish shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble)

In another picture, the reality star rocked a Lee Van Cleef vibe, dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a long overcoat, sneakers, slacks, a t-shirt, and a gleaming silver belt buckle. Subsequent photos offered a zoomed-in look of his stylish attire and a close-up of the brushed metal buckle. Fans instantly flooded the comments section, to share their excitement. "Every week is fashion week for the gambler," one fan wrote. "Looking fantastic," chimed a second fan. "The slim & fit new look is [fire] brotha keep it up," encouraged a third fan. However, others wondered whether Gamble had hopped on the Ozempic bandwagon. "He on Ozempic Like Every Other Celeb," commented a fan. "It’s called the Kardashians are all on Ozempic," accused another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble)

This was however not the first time Gamble fans have accused the reality star of being hooked on the new weight loss drug. In March, fans took notice of his drastic makeover on a popular Reddit forum. Gamble drew attention with his slimmed-down physique when he attended Kylie Jenner's new vodka soda drink, Sprinter launch party. "I’m screaming. Corey found Ozempic!" a user posted, alongside the screengrab of a viral video of Gamble. "This weight loss...has happened almost overnight!!!" a second fan criticized.

As per The US Sun, Gamble is often seen courtside, showing off his slim figure. Recently, he dressed himself in all-yellow at the Western Conference Playoff game and uploaded a picture of the same on his Instagram stories. In addition to his vibrant long-sleeve shirt and yellow shorts, the TV star wore a slick black bucket hat, silver necklaces, and round-framed shades. Trolls ridiculed his choice of outfit however on this occasion and called out his "plastic hat and mustard silk dress" in a Kardashian-focused Reddit thread.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Allen Berezovsky

"I just can’t with this! Someone needs to come pick up their Auntie," one Redditor mocked. "That's a healthy-looking grandma," another critic commented."Is the ‘fashion sense’ in the room with us right now? Besides his horrible fashion sense, I'm confused about his purpose," a third fan roasted. "Why is he dressed like Madea?" a fourth fan joked. "Please do not insult the royalty of the Golden Girls," another commenter wrote sarcastically, referring to an '80s sitcom.