Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble Snaps Back at Trolls Who Mocked His ‘Renaissance’ Outfit

Kris Kardashian’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was in the spotlight recently for his chic outfit at Beyonce’s “Renaissance: The Movie." Jenner sported a stunning pinstripe suit with some glamorous accessories. Her beau, on the other hand, kept things casual and minimalist with his ensemble. Gamble sported an elegant white co-ord set made entirely of luxurious silk and rocked a black handbag to add depth to his entire outfit. While some fans were thrilled about this aesthetic, others had mixed opinions on it and recently took to social media to criticize it. It seems like Gamble’s decided to clap back at trolls who’ve mentioned his outfit was “inappropriate” for such a prestigious occasion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Gamble took to his Instagram to share a carousel featuring a more decked-up version of himself in comparison to the alleged plain outfit from before. He appeared even more sophisticated in his outfit, practically screaming good style and taste in fashion, reported The U.S. Sun.

In the first picture, Gamble was captured on the sidelines in front of a sea of fans who were cheering for Beyonce. He coolly held up a glass of champagne in his hand that featured a diamond bracelet. His other hand boasts of a stunning watch, most likely a glitzy [and expensive] Rolex studded with diamonds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Gamble (@coreygamble)

Gamble sported a metallic white jumpsuit with a black printed T-shirt with Beyonce’s face etched in a monochromatic avatar on it. At the back of the jumpsuit, read 'Crew' in bold. Furthermore, in the pictures that followed, he flaunted a view of his private jet and an exclusive view from the VIP arena. In the last picture on his carousel, Gamble once again flaunted some pretty expensive jewelry. Not only did he sport a Beyonce-printed top, but he also donned a thick layer of some dextrously crafted diamonds. One of the chains even had an illuminating blue hue, glowing brightly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

This was a step up from his outfit from before. And regardless, it certainly threw shade at all the critics who found the attire “inappropriate”. In the caption of his post, he promoted the Halo singer’s movie. He wrote: “Join the incredible experience in theaters now…” Furthermore, he tagged the singer herself and ended the caption by adding the movie’s name.

Still slaying... They look good together 🥰 — V Ecosystem (@vecosystemteam) November 26, 2023

Some of his 1.7 million followers on the popular platform were floored by his outfit of the day and were quick to take to the comment section of his post. The first one expressed in elation: “Ahhhh I love the way you represent Bey!!!!” Another one said: “That’s a bad a** T-shirt, my friend.” A third one stated: “I see you, Corey!!” A final one noted: “Yep!!! This the one.” Likewise, there was a plethora of comments that praised his outfit greatly.

