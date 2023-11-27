Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble Slammed for Wearing This at Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Premiere

Kris Jenner is one of the most successful and influential women in the world, especially since her involvement with her late husband Robert Kardashian. Jenner has had to face many tribulations ever since she was young. But, she never let her hardships get in between her ambitions to achieve greatness. Regardless of her complicated love life, she still managed to raise six beautiful children who are on their individual journeys of success. Concerning her love interest, Jenner has been dating businessman Corey Gamble, since 2014, as per People. He often appears on The Kardashians offering advice as and when the opportunity presents itself. However, it appears that he’s found himself amid choppy seas in recent events.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

According to The U.S. Sun, the reality star and her boyfriend recently attended the glamorous and exclusive world premiere of Beyonce’s movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce on Saturday looking as bougie as ever. The event was filled with all the big names in Hollywood and of course, The Kardashian family including Jenner and her beau were all present at the occasion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Both Jenner and Gamble are known to rock some pretty impressive and stylish outfits for an evening and can certainly clean up quite well given the wealth they’ve amassed. Jenner sported a gorgeous pinstripe monochrome ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana. She styled her outfit with a snazzy pair of diamond earrings and rings and finished off her look with a chic black glittery handbag.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, kept things quite sleek with his outfit of the day with an all-white silk co-ord set. Like Jenner, he too accessorized himself with a black clutch and nothing more. Although he did look rather bussin’, some critics seemed to believe that he wasn’t exactly dressed for the occasion. A platform on Reddit dedicated to all things Kardashian shared a snap of the two at the aforementioned event with the title: “This was a CHOICE”

Image Source: Reddit | @r/KUWTKsnark

Critics were quick to share their thoughts on the post and had some mixed opinions on the matter. One user @Kindly_Put_5065 said, “Corey looks like he’s dressed for pajama day by his grandma. The matching purse for his lunch money.” A second user @shart_of_the_ocean commented on his attempt to be on theme for the event and said, “At least he wore his silver jammies to be on theme for the occasion.” A third user @BottomPieceOfBread stated, “Corey looks like an unhappy stepchild.”

A final one broke down the entire outfit and claimed that perhaps this ensemble just wasn’t meant for him in an optimistic yet blunt manner, “All white is very hard to pull off. Silk is very hard to pull off. An all-white silk outfit? Corey is not the candidate to successfully complete the look.” As of now, Corey has refrained from issuing a comment on his choice of outfit and remains mum on the matter.

