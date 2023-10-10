Kim Kardashian Is Not the Only One on Anna Wintour’s Bad Side After Apparent Snub At Fashion Week

Last week at Paris Fashion Week, Anna Wintour seemingly 'snubbed' Kim Kardashian in a very cold manner. When the reality actress, 42, came to the Victoria Beckham 2024 Spring/Summer presentation wearing a stunning pastel pink gown, the 73-year-old Vogue Editor-in-Chief seemed to coldly dismiss her. However, The Kardashian star is not the only one who has to deal with Anna Wintour's aloofness.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

According to the Daily Mail, several famous people have gone on record criticizing the Vogue editor-in-chief, either in interviews or songs. Wintour has a reputation for being harsh, largely thanks to Meryl Streep's portrayal of a character loosely inspired by her in the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada. The film follows Anne Hathaway's Andrea Sachs as she works for Runway magazine's editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, a frigid workaholic who doesn't comprehend limits, and is based on the book of the same name by former Vogue assistant Lauren Weisberger. Several allegations of improper behavior on Wintour's part have come to light from high-profile individuals throughout the years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eugene Gologursky

For many years, André Leon Talley and Anna Wintour worked closely together. Having worked with Wintour, 72, for many years at the magazine, Talley was a pioneering fashion writer and editor until his death at 73. Anna's comments about his weight left him with 'huge emotional and psychological scars,' as he described in his book. He further added in one of the paragraphs, "She is immune to anyone other than the powerful and famous people who populate the pages of Vogue… I am no longer of value to her."

Tim Gunn on his run in with Anna Wintour, and the events that followed (2015) pic.twitter.com/2GWTklNPL9 — THEE GRANDE DAME. (@yourbaldmother) October 21, 2021

Once, Tim Gunn told Page Six, "I don't look her in the eyes, because I will be turned into stone." Gunn apparently offended the fashion editor when he said in his 2010 book that Wintour, then 64 years old, had to be carried out of a New York fashion show rather than take an elevator with the public. He wrote, "We ran over to [an] elevator bay to see if Anna would deign to get on. Then…what did we see but Anna being carried down the stairs…bodyguards had made a fireman's lock and were racing her from landing to landing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Another one of Anna's high-profile feuds involved Billy Porter following Vogue's 2020 feature on Harry Styles modeling gender-fluid and non-binary clothing. In response to Vogue's first gender-neutral cover photo, the actor criticized the magazine for choosing a "straight, white male." He said in an interview with the Telegraph, "Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. You're using my community – or your people are using my community – to elevate you." He further attacked the style magazine: "You haven't had to sacrifice anything. It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way. I call out the gatekeepers."

