Sam Asghari Shares His Concern and Sympathy Following Britney Spears' Chateau Marmont Incident

Sam Asghari has found himself deeply troubled following the recent incident involving his ex-wife, Britney Spears, at the Chateau Marmont. “Sam will always have a soft spot for Britney and will always be protective over her,” a source exclusively told US Weekly, adding that the situation is “heartbreaking” to Asghari. “Sam is a helper and was there for her in her hardest times. He hopes she is OK.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Their relationship, spanning seven years, came to a close with Asghari filing for divorce in August 2023, eventually finalizing the process in May. Despite the dissolution of their marriage and the cessation of communication, Asghari remains attuned to Spears' well-being. The incident at Chateau Marmont has undoubtedly stirred distress within him, as he's familiar with the complexities of Spears' life and the challenges she faces.

American singer, Britney Spears has officially divorced her Third Husband (Sam Asghari) after only 14 months of Marriage and a nine-month legal separation. pic.twitter.com/XwFuIsYg7H — Naija (@Naija_PR) May 2, 2024

“Sam has been down this road with Britney before and knows how she is,” the source continues, noting that Asghari “feels terrible if she is not surrounded by positive people in her life.” Despite their uncoupling, Asghari “will always wish [Spears] the best and would be there for her if she needed him.”

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari slammed for 'life update' after LA hotel dramahttps://t.co/8zzNHdq4ns pic.twitter.com/dxvhIZn81C — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 4, 2024

The photographs capturing Spears exiting the Chateau Marmont, adorned in pajama bottoms and wrapped in a blanket, evoked widespread concern for her welfare. However, reassurance came from a separate source indicating that the incident stemmed from a minor mishap a rolled ankle and Spears received prompt medical attention.

Additionally, it was clarified that her companion, Paul Richard Soliz, had been present at the hotel for dinner with his son and had visited Spears in her room, dispelling any rumors of discord.

“Britney was upset when Paul was trying to leave the hotel after visiting her room,” the second source said. “They did not have an argument but Britney was upset. There were no cuts and no scratches from her fall.”

Yet, whispers surrounding Spears' relationships persist, particularly concerning Soliz. Close confidants have expressed apprehension regarding his influence, with some advocating for his removal from Spears' life. Further sources have told Us Weekly that those closest to Spears are worried about her relationship with Richard Soliz, with one insider saying they want him “out of the picture.”

Another insider noted that Asghari was good for Spears. “Sam is a very structured person and would work out and eat well and it was hard for her to adapt to all of it, but she needed someone like him,” the source said. “He provided good structure.”

Spears posted a message on social media on Thursday. She shared two similar messages, one before and one after news of the incident came out.“Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that!!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday [sic]!!!” she wrote alongside a since-deleted Instagram pic of a male shirtless model. “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

She continued, “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power, and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS … I need an espresso!!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … s–t !!!”

After deleting the initial post she posted another message explaining, “[I] twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally.” She added, “They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.” Asghari hasn't said anything about what happened, but he shared a photo without a shirt on Instagram on Thursday. “Life update 😁,” he wrote to caption a snapshot of himself hiking with his dog.