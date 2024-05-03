Britney Spears Tearfully Blames Lynne For the Chateau Marmont Incident: "I Know My Mom Was Involved"

Britney Spears is setting the record straight over the alleged viral 'metal breakdown' incident reported from the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles during the early hours of Thursday morning. The Circus songstress called out her mother Lynne Spears in an emotionally charged video posted on Instagram and accused her of 'setting up' the whole bizarre commotion outside the hotel. Showcasing her 'twisted swollen ankle' in two separate videos Spears explained that the news of her suffering a 'meltdown' was fake. She also shared that the paramedics rushed to her room 'illegally' and created unnecessary drama. Spears wrote in the caption: "I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it."

She continued by praising her attorney Mathew Rosengart: "Pssst this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!" Spears also included a picture of her attorney with her confessional post. The Criminal hitmaker explained tearfully in the video: "Okay guys, so you know, I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot just to show proof. Don't look at my feet. I need a manicure. It's so bad. Fucking idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself and that's it. Paramedics came to my door illegally and, of course, caused this huge scene which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice [for my ankle]. But yeah, it is actually pretty bad but shit happens."

Spears earlier posted a note on Instagram clarifying about the incident: "Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie [laughing while crying emoji]??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!! need a new toothbrush right now [ two rolling eyes, two laughing while crying, one monkey covering eyes, and one champagne bottle emojis] PS ... I need an espresso [six pink rose emojis]!!! PSS ...Not sure why I feel the need to share this ..." She continued: "I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b****y ... s***!!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston !!! Peace [peace hand sign emoji]"

A source confirmed to The Daily Mail: "She was out in Hollywood celebrating her divorce finalization. She did twist her ankle at the hotel and someone from the hotel called the ambulance to ensure that they would not be found liable for any injury she sustained." The source added: "When the ambulance came the police came. She was resting when they arrived, hence the blanket and pillow. They examined her and left after determining that it was not serious. Of course, she was thrown off by this. And no, she's not moving to Boston."

TMZ reported Spears had a huge brawl with her current boyfriend Paul Soliz in the hotel and other guests feared that she was having a 'mental breakdown'. Shocking images showcased the barefoot pop star wrapped in a blanket and being escorted by emergency services. Spears clasped the pillow to her chest while looking untidy, with abrasions on her knees, and her security surrounding her along with her boyfriend. Spears detailed her 2008 iconic 'meltdown' in her memoir The Woman in Me: “With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom,” she writes. “Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again.” She described herself as “out of my mind with grief”.

As per The Guardian, the incident led to the infamous stringent conservatorship, in 2008.