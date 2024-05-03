Britney Spears Involved in Altercation with BF at Chateau Marmont, Ambulance Called

Britney Spears found herself in a dramatic altercation with her on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. This resulted in an ambulance being summoned to the scene, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department. The incident occurred around 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, 2 May.

According to the L.A. fire department, they "received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured." With limited details about the nature of the injury, they dispatched one ambulance to the iconic Hollywood hotel. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a visibly disheveled Spears, 42, exit the hotel holding a pillow while wrapped in a blanket. Meanwhile, Soliz was spotted beside her, dressed casually.

While the ambulance remained on site until 1:17 am, the fire department spokesperson confirmed that no one was ultimately transported to the hospital. A source briefed on the situation said that Spears had left the hotel with her security team and is now "home and is safe," as per Page Six. However, details surrounding the events that led to the 911 call and the severity of Spears' injuries remain unclear.

The chaotic incident came after Spears finalized her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari just the night before. The couple, who wed in June 2022 after nearly six years together, decided to part ways last August amid rumors of infidelity. Their split was ultimately 'amicable' according to insiders, with Spears being represented by renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser, as per Yahoo! News.

While Spears appears to be turning the page after her divorce, her association with Soliz has been a source of concern for those close to her. Their budding romance was first reported last August when the two were 'getting close', however, sources expressed reservations given Soliz's criminal record involving misdemeanors and a felony charge related to threatening a child.

The altercation at the Chateau Marmont marks another turbulent chapter for the singer who has endured an incredibly public legal battle spanning 13 years to end her conservatorship under her father, Jamie, 71. Since regaining her freedom in 2021, Spears has been open about reveling in her newfound independence, though insiders suggest her spending has been excessive, blowing millions on lavish vacations and shopping sprees.

As the pictures of the incident went viral on social media, a first responder could be seen holding a stretcher and leaving the scene, while Spears looked in the direction of the gathered paparazzi, surrounded by her private security. While she has not directly addressed the situation, the Grammy winner did share a cryptic Instagram post alluding to 'fake news', requesting fans to respect her privacy as she grows 'stronger every day', as per US Weekly magazine.