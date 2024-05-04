The Internet Trolls Donald Trump With Moniker 'VonShitzInPants' After Court Hearing

Former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial has not only been a massive legal saga but also a source of unexpected humor and internet memes. Now in its third week, the trial has witnessed various moments of levity. From Trump falling asleep during proceedings to his hair mishaps caught by the media, the trial has provided ample material for jokes and memes. As such, in a recent hearing, Trump’s own lawyer inadvertently added to the comedic twist by referring to Trump as 'VonShitzInPants,' igniting a wave of internet trolling and media amusement.

Ingraham is not happy with CNN using a certain Trump nickname today pic.twitter.com/iOLnx6S4k7 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 2, 2024

Memes featuring diapers and references to Trump's courtroom embarrassment flooded the internet, showcasing the public's creative response to the trial's lighter moments. One user wrote, “Trump Diapers®…for when you’re losing your sh*t…in more ways than one.” Another user added, “OMFG — Todd Blanche just said “Vonshitzinpants” in open court. In front of Donald Trump.” A third added, “ This is glorious! #VonShitzInPants needs to be trending by the end of the day.”

"If the diapers fit, you can't acquit. If the diapers fit, you must convict." #VonShitzInPants https://t.co/hHqg2jeozw — NEVER-TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@eyerollASSASSIN) May 2, 2024

A fourth user added, “Michael Cohen blocked me back when he was Trump’s lawyer— But if someone could tell him I’m very proud of him for #VonShitzInPants, I’d be grateful.” Another user added, “Totally loving Todd Blanche’s passive-aggressive shot getting back at Trump for not being aggressive enough. He didn’t HAVE TO read #Vonshitzinpants aloud, but he did. Roflmao! Well played.”

During the recent gag order hearing in Trump’s trial, his legal team argued against the gag order, claiming it infringed on Trump’s right to defend himself against insults from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, read aloud a social media post by Cohen where he mockingly referred to Trump as 'VonShitzInPants,' alluding to rumors about Trump wearing adult diapers.

But if someone could tell him I’m very proud of him for #VonShitzInPants, I’d be grateful. https://t.co/nwpGIygaWl — #StopTrumpTerrorism (@StopTrumpSign) May 2, 2024

The irony of Trump’s own lawyer using a nickname in court added a surreal twist to the proceedings. Furthermore, as per Mediaite, CNN’s coverage of the incident added to the amusement, with anchor Jake Tapper repeatedly saying 'VonShitzInPants' on national television with a straight face.

Tapper remarked, “Okay, I apologize for this update ahead of time. But, Blanche, Todd Blanche, the Trump attorney, is specifically reading a post that Michael Cohen made on Twitter on April 22nd, and one in which he refers to Donald Trump as VonShitzinPants. That is just a factual record that I’m bringing before you.”

They should give #Vonshitzinpants a book and some crayons to stay awake, though I bet he's really awake now. 😂💩👖 pic.twitter.com/m9MjWBDS8l — Li Li Raven 🐏❄♥️😂🙄🤬🍊💩🗳️☕🍷🌊🌈🇺🇦 (@raven_c_couch) May 2, 2024

Tapper further added, “This is in the court transcript. VonShitzinPants. Blanch also said there are repeated attacks on Trump and his candidacy on Cohen’s podcast and TikTok account. Dana Bash, I know you want to weigh in on VonShitzinPants.”

I’m sure that pissed tRump off. 😂😂#ProudBlue#LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/U2erjZuyVH — Margie Fernandez (@MargieDemocracy) May 2, 2024

As per Huff Post, even Fox News, known for its conservative stance, couldn't resist mentioning the incident, albeit with a hint of disapproval from host Laura Ingraham. The widespread coverage of 'VonShitzInPants' in mainstream media reflected the public's fascination with the trial's quirky aspects. She said, “This is CNN. Where does James Earl Jones go to get his voiceover back?”