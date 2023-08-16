Britney Spears’ Ex-husband’s Attorney Says Her Teen Sons Have Contacted Her After ‘Cutting All Ties'

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline has shifted their teenage sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, to Hawaii permanently due to the controversies surrounding the Toxic hitmaker's conservatorship. Now, the rapper's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, has revealed that the teens had communicated with their mother “probably a couple of weeks ago" before the big move. However, Kaplan shared that he is not aware if the teens have been in touch with Spears, especially since the devasting wildfires occurred in the island nation right after they relocated. “They are not personally affected, but there are people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic,” Kaplan exclusively told Page Six. “Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Oprah Reportedly Made a Generous Offer to Britney Spears for Exclusive Tell-All Memoir Interview

The recent developments have been positive for Spears especially since her sons had 'cut off all communication ties' with her last year. The documentary, TMZ Investigates Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which was released in May, claimed that “by the end of the summer of 2022, tensions got so bad that the boys weren’t even responding to her texts.” In August 2022, Federline revealed that the boys did not want to attend their mother's wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022 - “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Younger son, Jayden had exclusively told the Daily Mail back in December 2022 that he was hoping for a reunion while leaving a message for his mom at the time, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.” Her sons are also hoping that the Gimme More hitmaker will stop posting embarrassing posts online - "It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there's a high chance that this will never stop but I'm hoping for me that she will stop." Jayden also added - "I think Mom has struggled to give us both attention and show us, equal love, & I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that. We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jon SooHoo

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Sons Deal With Wildfire Trauma During Their Initial Weeks as Hawaii Residents

It is unknown when Spears' teen sons spoke with her, but reportedly the Circus songstress did seemingly contact them via social media in June. She had posted a cute throwback picture of Preston on Instagram at the same time and captioned it, “My first love !!” She had also posted a similar tribute for Jayden that same week, sharing another adorable throwback photo of the teen when he was just a toddler in her arms. Kaplan also revealed that Preston and Jayden are “very excited” about “building a future in a new environment, making new friends, and exploring new opportunities.” It is reported that the teens will continue their education, with one attending a local school in Hawaii while the other studying remotely at a Los Angeles school. Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had said in a letter obtained by Page Six in May, “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”

References:

Also Read: When Britney Spears Shared a Disneyland Memory, Said Her Sons Don't Like Getting Clicked

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/11/kevin-federlines-attorney-reveals-the-last-time-britney-spears-sons-spoke-to-her/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11170247/Britney-Spears-sons-Preston-Jayden-reveal-hopes-reconciliation-despite-emotional-trauma.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

More from Inquisitr

Sophia Bush, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears Are Among Celebs Who Have Had The Shortest Marriages

Here's Why Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari ‘Thrilled’ About Release of Her Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’