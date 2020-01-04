Sommer Ray Rocks Her Bodacious Booty In Skimpy Underwear Paired With White Sneakers

Sommer Ray continued to push forward in her fitness journey as she showed up on Instagram wearing skimpy underwear and a pair of sneakers. The two-picture pack she shared on Saturday was from a studio shoot. The image was presented in black-and-white, creating a purposefully artistic take on the fitness model.

In the first photo, Sommer had flipped her hair forward as she stood to the side, revealing her dark-colored lingerie set. The sexy ensemble featured a fairly simple bra paired with a tiny thong that revealed her bodacious booty from an angle. The star stared down the camera while placing both arms to her messy bed head as most of her strands fell down around her front and her side.

The 23-year-old stunner wore a full face of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, contouring, black mascara, and a nude-colored pout.

Although the first picture of the set of two was cropped so that her the image stopped at thigh level, the second snap pictured Sommer in all her glory, from the top of her head to the bottom of one of her feet. Both feet had been planted into a pair of classic white kicks embellished with stripes on the back end. As she lifted one leg, the beauty’s enviable behind was featured even more in that second picture than that body part was in the first picture.

The second shot was also taken while Sommer’s body was facing one side but her head had been turned to face front, showing off her sultry expression. She still had one hand resting in her mane while the other was bent at the elbow on her far side.

Sommer’s most recent update appeared to be popular among many of her 23.6 million Instagram users. More than 391,000 followers pressed “like” on the post while 2,400-plus social media users wrote about how they felt about the fitness model within half an hour of her post going live.

Some added emoji, including heart-eye faces, double pink hearts, firecrackers, red hearts, and fire.

Others used their words to express their feelings about Sommer and how she looked, with many asking her to reply to them since she often does do that when the busy star has the time.

“I didn’t know perfection existed,” said one Instagram user.

“Put some clothes on ya nasty put some camo on and let’s go to war,” remarked another follower, who added two angry face emoji.

“Nice tushy,” stated a third fan.

“Shoutout to you for just being you,” said a fourth follower, who added a red heart emoji.