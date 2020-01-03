Blond Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Polka Dot Bikini During Mexican Getaway

Kinsey Wolanski is bringing in the new year looking smoking hot. Her latest Instagram update showed her flaunting her curves in a polka dot bikini.

In the snap, Kinsey was on a beach somewhere in the tropical location of Carries, Mexico. Bungalows and palm trees could be seen in the background behind her as she sat with her legs out to her side. Her tan skin looked flawless as she soaked up the sun.

The blond bombshell wore a black bikini with white polka dots. The top was a triangle style that tied around her neck. It showed off plenty of Kinsey’s voluptuous chest as she leaned on one hand. The top also had a row of colorful fringe along the bottom, which called attention to her slim waist and flat abs. The bottoms were equally revealing with strings that tied and sat low on her hips. The way she was sitting put her toned legs on display.

Kinsey tilted her head slightly as she smiled for the camera. Her hair hung down in loose waves and was tossed over one shoulder. The stunner’s makeup was light and included smoky eyeshadow, blush on her cheeks and a pink color on her lips. She donned a white color on her nails and her only accessory was a scrunchy around one wrist for those times when she quickly wanted to tie up her hair.

The post was a big it among her followers, raking in over 85,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the post’s caption, Kinsey said she was having a relaxing holiday.

Her followers loved seeing her in the skimpy bathing suit and piled on the compliments.

“So damn beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I love your body,” said a second admirer.

“Very beautiful, you are a perfect woman,” commented a third fan.

“You looking soooooo cute and lovely,” a fourth fan told the beauty.

Kinsey has been giving her followers a lot to look at the past few days with pose that show her in bikini of various styles. A few weeks ago, she donned a yellow bikini that left little to the imagination while she spent some time in the Maldives.

When she isn’t flaunting her curves in a bikini, her fans can usually count on her sharing pictures that show her wearing outfits that reveal her fabulous figure. From Daisy Dukes to sexy dresses, the beauty seems to look good in everything she wears.