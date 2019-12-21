Hailey Bieber Straddles Husband Justin Bieber While He Poses In White Undies

It’s been quite some time since Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself or wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram. The “Sorry” singer often shares posts containing religious messages or support for his favorite sports teams, but on Friday afternoon he finally shared an image of himself along with his model wife. The new post is quite steamy and has fans freaking out in the comment section, both over his heartfelt caption and because he is sporting some white undies in the picture.

In the new post, Hailey is seen sitting on a counter with her legs wrapped around her husband who has his back to the camera. Only her head can be seen as she was only visible just above Justin’s left shoulder. The focus of the image was Justin’s naked back, as the singer went shirtless, only donning white Calvin Klein underwear and black bottoms which he pushed down just below his cheeks. The 25-year-old also wore a knit beanie as he leaned into Hailey’s neck, but his face was not visible at all.

Justin’s toned back and many tattoos took center stage, as did his white undies which he promoted in his caption. While calling Hailey his “gift” this year, the singer also hashtagged #mycalvins, as he has been an ambassador for Calvin Klein for quite some time now. The pair have posed scandalously for the brand in the past as well.

The black and white photo brought in well over four million likes in less than 12 hours and was pushing 24,000 comments. Many fans were so happy to see Justin and Hailey pose together on Instagram after a dry spell on the “Love Yourself” singer’s feed. Among many fire symbol and heart-eyed emoji were comments from fans wishing Justin and Hailey a happy holiday season and new year.

“Happy holidays to both of you May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow Wishing you lots of laughter, health, joy, and happiness. Happy Holidays my friends,” model Rudy Bundini wrote underneath the post.

“My gift this year is your happiness JB,” a dedicated fan added.

Justin’s last photo on his Instagram timeline with Hailey came almost a month ago as he shared some shots from their South Carolina wedding. Hailey’s last post with Justin on her own feed also came back in November where she shared a different image from their wedding day. The duo keeps their married life off social media as much as possible, but occasionally gives in to their fan’s wishes.