Colombian Fitness Model Tatiana Girardi, 43, Shows Off Killer Physique In Booty Shorts

Tatiana Girardi shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she showcases her killer physique, and her fans are in awe.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in athletic clothes that put her age-defying figure in full evidence.

In the photo, the 43-year-old stunner is striking a powerful pose as she stands with her side to the camera. She has one leg bent in front of her body as she leans into her thigh, keeping her back leg straight. Girardi is posing outdoor, with the gradient blue of the sky visible in the background. The fitness model did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Girardi is wearing a sporty set that includes a black crop top with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The top features a straight-cut bodice that hugs her chest closely, reaching down to her sternum.

The Cali native teamed her top with a pair of white booty shorts that sit just around her navel area, leaving her toned stomach on display. The shorts have a black detail in sheer fabric on the side. According to the tag Girardi added to her post, the set she is wearing is from N.I.X, a brand of activewear from Colombia.

The logo of brand is printed in black across the shorts, and also on the straps of her top.

Girardi is looking away from the camera toward the horizon. She is boasting a wide, proud smile on her face. Girardi has her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down, brushed over her left shoulder. Girardi has on black mascara that adds depth to her gaze and a touch of bronzer on her cheeks that helps contour her face.

The post proved popular with her 1.6 million Instagram fans. In under a day, the photo garnered more than 18,200 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the South American fitness model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to share their admiration for her.

“It’s not what you got, it’s what you give dice la canción,” one user wrote, with the Spanish words meaning “so says the song.”

“Looking good,” said another user, including a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Most beautiful down to earth woman ever,” a third fan chimed in, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.