Why Melody Thornton Is Not Part Of The Pussycat Dolls Reunion

It was big news for fans of the Pussycat Dolls this week because it was announced that they have reunited after 10 years of doing their own thing. With a lot of excitement came a little bit of disappointment too. It was revealed that one of the members, Melody Thornton, would not be joining them on their reunion.

During their first radio interview together again with Heart FM, the Dolls didn’t mention why Melody wasn’t a part of the comeback, leaving fans questioning why.

In an interview with The Sun, Robin Antin, the founder of the group, explained that it wasn’t the right time for Thornton but insists all five of the remaining members, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Nicole Scherzinger, will always have a door open for her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, prior to the headlines about the group making a comeback, Melody was always vocal about not being keen about joining them again. The “I Hate This Part” songstress explained that she was told to “wait her turn” when it came down to laying vocals on future tracks, but that turn never came due to them only releasing two albums. Throughout most of the Pussycat Dolls’ first run, she served as a dancer.

Wyatt, Roberts, Sutta, Bachar, and Scherzinger will all embark on a nine-date arena tour across the U.K. and Ireland next April. They will kick off their show in Dublin and will finish in London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sunday, December 1.

On November 30, the Dolls will perform on the finale of The X Factor: Celebrity live show where Nicole serves a judge. Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming performance.

“Yessss! Can’t wait to see the Dolls back on stage performing,” one user wrote.

“So buzzed that The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting on X Factor this weekend AND going on tour,” another shared.

“The Pussycat Dolls are gonna be performing buttons on X Factor this week, omg is this real life???” a third fan remarked.

Loading...

“I saw that the Pussycat Dolls are gonna perform at the X factor finale this Saturday and I really checked the plane tickets lmao… I wish I was rich. I hate my life,” a fourth account shared.

While the Dolls get ready for their X Factor appearance this weekend, Melody will also be hitting the stage elsewhere very soon. Next month, Melody will play the role of Cinderella in the pantomime show in the U.K. at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London, per LondonTheatre1.