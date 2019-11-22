Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Was ‘Dying Of Loneliness’ In Her Family Home After Husband Frank’s Death

The TV personality revealed she moved to Nashville because her Connecticut home 'was like a morgue.'

Kathie Lee Gifford says she moved to Nashville earlier this year to save her own life. In a new interview, the former Today co-host she was slowly “dying” in her Greenwich, Connecticut home after her husband, Frank Gifford, died four years ago.

Kathie Lee told The Tennessean that the move to the town of Franklin, just outside of Nashville, was an important part of her mourning process after her spuse of nearly 30 years passed away in 2015.

“I moved here because I was dying of loneliness,” Kathie Lee told the outlet of her relocation to the Nashville area. “That huge, beautiful memory-filled home was like a morgue to me.”

The 66-year-old TV personality went on to say that while the bad news is that she’s now “a widow, an orphan, and an empty nester,” the good news is she has “the freedom” of a widow, an orphan, and an empty nester.

Kathie Lee and her husband Frank lived in Greenwich for more than 10 years as they raised their now-adult children, Cody and Cassidy. Sadly, the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee star’s world came crashing down when the NFL legend died suddenly at their family home in August 2015 at age 84. Kathie Lee admitted her once-beloved home just felt empty after Frank’s death.

The move to Nashville opened up a new world for Kathie Lee as she focused on a new life as a songwriter and producer. She revealed there’s “a different culture” in her new city.

“It’s a culture of kindness in Nashville,” Kathie Lee said. “They are authentically kind. They are joyful, they have so much fun. I wake up and there are church bells ringing all around me. It’s just a different attitude.”

Loading...

Kathie Lee has talked about her loneliness in the past. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the mom of two has said that despair and loneliness set in and “can be crippling” and that the sadness can begin to “define” a person.

While she seems happy in Nashville, it is unclear whether or not Kathie Lee Gifford sold the Greenwich home she once shared with her late husband. In June, she told Nashville Edit she had no plans at the time to sell her Connecticut home because her children hold their longtime residence dear to their hearts. At the time, Kathie Lee explained that she would spend about half time in Tennessee as she focuses on her faith-based career endeavors.