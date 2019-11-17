Doja Cat Shows Off Curves In A Low-Cut Leopard Print Bodysuit And Fans Are Loving It

Doja Cat turned up the fierceness on her Instagram page on Friday when she posted a photo of herself in a leopard print bodysuit that shows of her hourglass figure. The “Rules” rapper paired the outfit with a long blonde wig, a pair of yellow oversized statement sunglasses and what appears to be scarf until you read the post’s caption. In it, she revealed that how beguilingly creative her headwear actually is.

“@fashionnova got cute leopard bodysuits but I used one as a scarf to match this jumpsuit because WE’RE INNOVATORS,” the “Juicy” rapper wrote in the caption. “Suck on that.”

Although recommended Fashion Nova’s bodysuits, Doja Cat did not share the name of the design she’s wearing. A search of the website didn’t turn up any clothing that looks the same as the bodysuit Doja has on in her most recent Instagram post.

As of writing, the photo has attracted more than 150,000 likes and over 850 comments.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for Doja’s fashion choices.

Quite a few of her fans applauded the creativity of her headwear.

“We love a fashion designer,” one fan wrote.

Others expressed admiration for the entire ensemble.

“Love love love your outfit,” another added.

The image even inspired more than one proposal.

“Doja please marry me,” the fan wrote. “I’ll do anything.”

“Serious question….can we get married for like a day?” the commenter asked. “Is that asking for too much?”

This isn’t the first time that Doja has worn an animal print outfit in a photo on her Instagram page. In a post she created in October she’s wearing a snakeskin print bikini with a cowboy hat and dark sunglasses. The two-piece outfit has a unique garter belt attached to it and there’s a matching strap wrapped around her torso which emphasizes her hourglass figure. She wears a version of this outfit in the video for “Rules,” one of the lead singles off of her recently released album Hot Pink.

Doja appears to truly have a thing for animal print since she also wore a pink leopard print bikini top in a photo series she uploaded on September 19. Doja appears to have tied the top’s straps around her waist and in one photo she paired it with a maxi skirt in the same color and print. The series currently has close to 500,000 likes on Instagram and more than 3,5000 people have commented on it.