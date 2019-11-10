Aylen Alvarez Exposes Her Sexy Legs And Thighs In A Glamorous Black Dress On Instagram

Cuban fitness model Aylen Alvarez — aka Aylen Davis — recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 3.5 million followers to new sexy snap, one where she showed off her amazing legs and thighs.

In the picture, the model could be seen dressed up in a sexy black dress that featured a thigh-high slit and strappy detailing on the sides. The body-hugging ensemble not only allowed Aylen to put her sexy legs on full display but it also accentuated the model’s perfect hourglass figure.

The model paired her chic outfit with a pair of black high-heeled sandals from Louis Vuitton that gave her legs an even more well-defined and elongated look.

To ramp up the glamour, the model opted for a full face of makeup, including a shimmery nude lipstick, a tinge of bronze blusher and eyeshadow and lots of highlighter. The model accessorized with a black and gold watch and carried a black Louis Vuitton clutch to complete her look.

To pose for the picture, Aylen stood in a room, next to a wooden staircase and against the backdrop of a window. She, however, did not specify the location in her post.

The stunner struck a side pose, looked toward the floor, and slightly bent her legs to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the Cuban hottie wrote that life is like a game of pool, where one has to call their shots. She also informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing line, Fashion Nova Curve, for which the model works as a brand ambassador.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap has amassed more than 26,000 likes and over 460 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her amazing figure as well as her beauty and sense of style.

Apart from her followers, many of Aylen’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Australian model Vicky Aisha, Mariza and Eriana Blanco, among others.

“That black color is looking amazing on you! Beautiful!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You kill me with your beauty, not just your booty,” another one wrote.

“You are a remarkable woman of infinite beauty! Rocked the dress,” third commentator chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that Aylen’s beauty is pleasing to the heart.

“It is pleasing to the eyes and the heart to see such a beautiful woman every day.”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “too hot,” “amazingly sexy,” and “true goddess,” to praise the model.