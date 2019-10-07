Instagram Model Julia Gilas Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Plunging Black Bodysuit

Fitness Model Julia Gilas inspires millions of fans with her healthy lifestyle and gym content, but she also stuns her over 4.9 million Instagram followers with her gorgeous good looks and racy ensembles. However, none of her fans seem upset by the NSFW photos and videos she shares, and the same was true for her latest photo.

On Monday, Julia was back at it again when she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself rocking a plunging black bodysuit. The photo likely left many of her followers breathless as she flaunted her insanely toned arms and massive cleavage in the outfit.

Julia wore her long, brown hair in damp locks that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder as she posed with her hand in her mane and a sexy stare for the camera. Gilas also wore a full face of glam makeup in the shot, which consisted of bold pink eye shadow, long, thick lashes, and defined brows. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks while opting for a darker pink color on her plump lips.

Gilas seemed to motivate her fans in the caption of the photo, which talked about having days where she felt like less than her best, but continued to push through them.

Meanwhile, Julia’s fans lost it upon seeing the racy pic, and flocked to the comment section of the post to share some love for the photo, which gained over 10,000 likes in the first few hours after it was posted to the platform.

“Wow babe,” one Instagram user wrote.

“What a beauty,” another adoring fans stated.

Meanwhile, Julia’s health and fitness is a huge part of her life, and she has a true passion for it. Last December she spoke to Atlas and opened up about her health goals.

Loading...

“I was modeling for years and that’s not a healthy lifestyle. I didn’t eat right, stayed up late, and almost never did any working out. I realized I wasn’t healthy, and I needed to make a change. That realization was the beginning of my journey towards getting healthy, working out and eating well. I made a lot of mistakes at first, too much cardio, and not enough weight training. I did a lot of reading and listening to people that knew what they were doing. That’s when I really started to make progress,” Gilas told the outlet about breaking into a fit lifestyle.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Julia Gilas by following the model on her Instagram account.