Pamela Anderson Thrills Fans By Ditching Her Pants In Platform Heels For Sexy ‘Catburglar’ Photo

Pamela Anderson is thrilling her fans once again. Just recently, the blond bombshell drove her fans nuts when she posted a photo of herself in sheer lingerie, heels, and garters, as The Inquisitr reported. But this most recent upload thrilled her fans for an entirely different reason. The model and actress ditched more than her clothes in her new photos — she ditched her signature blond locks too, sporting a brunette look instead.

Pamela’s newest update was a series of two snaps. While the second one was a severe closeup of the model’s face, seemingly concentrating on her new hair color and intense smokey-eye look, the first seemed out to remind fans that at 52, Pamela’s still got it. The star was seen in a sultry and artsy photograph shot in black-and-white, while showcasing her killer body.

The photo showed Pamela striking a sexy pose by an open window. The model was seen standing with her bare legs on display, with one leg raised onto the window ledge. Fans could see the star’s platform and stiletto heels, along with hints of lingerie just barely visible, as she appeared to have ditched her pants. Pamela was, however, clad in a chic pinstripe blazer on her top half. The star showed off her modeling ability as she gazed right into the camera with a piercing stare.

The photo was simply captioned with the hashtag “catburglar”, along with a tag for the photographer who took the shots.

Fans seem to be loving the model’s newest update. The post has been live for just one day and has already received over 24,000 likes and 400 comments, despite Pamela’s less than 1 million followers.

“Leaving my windows open from now on,” one fan wrote who seemed to pick up on the fun caption.

“Beautiful,” stated another fan.

“You are a dream,” a third fan told her.

“U r an evergreen actress Bold & Beautiful,” a fourth fan gushed.

Plenty more comments came in giving the update the thumbs up.

Of course, the darker hair was noted by some fans, with the star mostly seeming to garner praise for having gone brunette.

“Love love the dark hair,” enthused a fifth fan.

Pamela’s social media posts still pack a punch, despite her age. Her account is filled with black-and-white photos only, with most of the pictures professional, artistic-yet-sexy shots of the model in various poses. After all, once a bombshell, always a bombshell.

