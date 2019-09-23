Jameela Jamil Parades Across The Red Carpet To Provide An Emmys 2019 Top Look

British thespian Jameela Jamil won the red carpet when she showed up on the sartorial runway for the 2019 Emmys. The beautiful brunette, who plays Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, rocked a stunning robin’s egg blue frock while carrying a clutch to match.

The gorgeous English-Pakistani talent was extremely graceful as she negotiated the extra-long ball gown that dragged on the carpet as she sauntered past her colleagues, stopping here and there to talk to reporters.

The style of the special strapless dress exposed Jameela’s enviable neckline, which was devoid of any bling. The only embellishments she added to her look was a bracelet and dangling earrings, the latter of which could be considered tiny artworks. Their modern design, which included revolving turquoise balls, served as a dynamic contrast to her dark locks.

Her hair hinted at the style popular with old Hollywood starlets. The 33-year-old wore her hair down and a bit wavy, which seemed to be a style theme for the evening for the many women who showed up to be part of the 71st Emmy Awards, held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday.

As for Jameela’s makeup, including her neon-orange lip? It all came courtesy of the woman who was wearing the memorable gown, according to E! reporter Zanna Roberts Rassi, via Vogue.

“That fluoro-bright mouth that lent a Grace Kelly-esque draped dress modern edge? It was applied with Jamil’s own hands, a fact she revealed when Rassi asked if she carried her DIY makeup technique to the red carpet.”

Although she wasn’t nominated for an individual Emmy, Jameela’s series, The Good Place, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, Jameela calls herself a “feminist-in-progress” on her Instagram account, which currently has 2.2 million followers. A couple of days ago, the actress said she was honored to be the cover girl for Glamour‘s September issue.

As she continues to make audiences laugh in her role on her NBC sitcom, now in its last season, this lovely lady is having an exciting year with some good and not-so-good aspects. In July, she took part in a Twitter war with Piers Morgan because Meghan Markle chose the actress to grace the cover of Vogue UK when the duchess was guest editor, according to The Inquisitr.

Piers started the struggle, stating, “One of Meghan’s ‘kind & inspiring’ female-empowering Vogue ‘heroines’ is @jameelajamil – who called @Beyonce a ‘stripper’, said @MileyCyrus was a ‘vagina with no platform & told @Rihanna to ‘put your m***e away.”

“My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young. I have nothing to hide. You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant sh*t stain, smeared across our country,” she shot back as the social media war continued.

Apparently, neither party backed down.

To find out what Jameela is saying and doing and wearing at any given moment, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.