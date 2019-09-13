Kate Bock Heats Up Instagram In Sexy Cowboy Hat & Crop Top

Kate Bock is absolutely smoking in her latest Instagram share.

Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been sharing a ton of photos from New York Fashion Week and her time there both on the runway as well as at other events that have been going on. The stunner has a following of over 500,000 on Instagram alone and it’s easy to see that fans go crazy over just about anything and everything that Bock posts. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Bock sizzles in another sexy ensemble.

In the photo, the model stands front and center as she strikes a pose. In the caption of the photo, Kate makes mention that it’s post fashion week-week and it looks like she’s ready to relax. In the image, the model looks stunning as she wears her long, blonde locks down and curled as well as a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

On top of her head, Kate rocks a sueded cowboy hat as well as a few necklaces as accessories. The bombshell shows off her amazing figure in a tiny black crop top that shows off her taut tummy. Over the shirt, she dons a cropped denim jacket while she completes her look with a plaid shirt tied around her waist. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the Sports Illustrated model a ton of attention with over 1,600 likes and 30-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her stunning figure. A few more fans had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Cowgirl Kate is back,” one follower commented.

“Happy Friday too so beautiful so gorgeous so amazing Kate,” another chimed in with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful picture,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Kate sizzled in another NSFW shot, this time a swimsuit. In the stunning photo, Bock showed off the body that made her famous while clad in a skimpy white swimsuit with a graphic tee on the top. In the first photo in the series of two, the Sports Illustrated bombshell leaned against a clear-colored balcony while striking a pose while flaunting her killer legs to the camera.

That shot garnered a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Slay all day.