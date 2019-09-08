Cindy Crawford Stuns Instagram With Crazy Hair And Smudged Makeup In Latest Snap

Supermodel Cindy Crawford usually looks absolutely stunning and definitely doesn’t look her age. She still slays on the red carpet and knows how to rock a pose in a photoshoot. However, Crawford recently shared a snap on Instagram that had her fans surprised, as she looked a bit different than she normally does.

In the snap, Crawford rocked a white bathrobe and took a selfie that focused just on her face. She had black smudges all around her eyes and no other makeup on. Her brunette locks were in a wild, tangled mess around her head, and certain strands stuck out to cover parts of her face.

Crawford explained in the caption that the somewhat crazy look was a result of failing to remove all her eye makeup and falling asleep with wet hair. While she may not have looked as camera-ready as normal, her fans still loved the shot. The post received over 52,000 likes within just two hours, including a like from actress Kate Hudson. Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section, despite her somewhat disheveled appearance.

“Into it,” actress Kate Hudson commented with a sassy emoji.

“YES Hunni!!!!” said The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“Supermodels: they’re just like us,” one fan commented.

Another fan thought that Crawford still looked stunning, despite poking fun at her appearance.

“There is nothing you can do to not be beautiful.”

“And still unbelievably beautiful,” another fan commented.

Crawford has been living large on Instagram lately. Yesterday, she shared a stunning shot of herself out and about with her daughter, Kaia Gerber. For Gerber’s event, Crawford rocked a metallic jacket and a statement headpiece that was a total showstopper. She was channeling some major modern-day Cleopatra vibes in the look, while Gerber rocked some bondage-inspired attire.

Loading...

Crawford still tantalizes her followers from time to time with sizzling hot shots. A few weeks ago, the supermodel shared a picture of herself in a tiny black bikini, posed in heels next to a vintage car. Her brunette locks were damp and slicked away from her face, and she was wringing out a wet sudsy sponge as she prepared to wash the car.

Though she isn’t working as much as in her younger years when she was constantly strutting her stuff on the catwalk, Crawford shows that she still definitely knows how to rock it in front of the camera.