Alessandra Ambrosio Shuts Down Instagram With A Topless Selfie

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Harper’s Bazaar party, but shared a sultry selfie beforehand that got her fans talking.

The Instagram update showed her posing in front of a mirror, as she was completely topless. The model censored her chest only by holding herself with her left hand, as she held her phone in her right hand.

Although most of her face was obscured by the phone, it was possible to see that she rocked bright red lipstick and small, triangular earrings. The model also rocked black nail polish, along with a chain bracelet on her right wrist.

Alessandra smiled slightly, while she wore her hair half-up and half-down.

The update received over 77,000 likes.

Many of Alessandra’s fans joked about her pre-red carpet look, and had suggestions for her outfit for the night.

“Just go like that!” joked a fan.

“I’m certain no one would mind,” added another fan.

“Nice outfit ;),” complimented a follower.

“Hopefully you are gonna wear a top?” asked another follower.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s fans were focused on her looks.

“Absolutely perfect your man better be grateful,” said a fan.

“So naturally beautiful!!” exclaimed another fan.

Plus, it sounded like the photo sent some people reeling.

“I will not be able to focus on anything for the rest of the weekend,” said a follower.

“Omg im all right,” said another follower.

And that’s not to mention all of the fans that wished Alessandra would show more.

“Can you move your arm,” asked a fan.

“Would love to see what’s under your left arm…,” added another fan.

Loading...

“You’ll get a better picture if you hold your camera with both of your hands and hold it so it’s at least eye level,” advised a follower.

“What ya holdin Ale!!???” asked a fan.

Plus, there were plenty of people that left compliments that were short and sweet.

“Absolutely Beautiful, Gorgerous and Sexy Alessandra,” gushed a fan.

In addition, Ambrosio also shared photos of her final look with fans. The model wore a flowing, pink dress. It had criss-cross accents in the front, along with cutouts that left her midriff exposed. The dress also had a high slit on her left leg, as she showed off her toned body.

The second photo from the set gave fans an even closer look at her outfit. The dress had structured shoulders, and she kept things simple with no necklace. Ambrosio also switched out her small earrings from eye-catching, dangle earrings with a geometric design.