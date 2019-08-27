Kim Kardashian Falls Out Of Pink String Bikini That’s Way Too Small For Her

Kim Kardashian is back in a bikini. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might be making headlines for announcing the new SKIMS name of her shapewear line, but this mogul always has time for a swimwear selfie. Kim took to Instagram on Tuesday with a somewhat eye-popping photo – then again, rocking barely-there looks is this 38-year-old’s trademark.

Kim’s photo came as a low-frills one. The star was lying back on what appeared to be an outdoor terrace. Given that Kim’s Calabasas, California mansion comes with plenty of sunbathing space, it can be assumed that Kim was in her home. The mother of four wasn’t holding back on the swimwear display. Kim was flaunting her ample cleavage in what may well be the tiniest string bikini ever. The KKW Beauty founder may well have benefited from a slightly larger size, as her cleavage popped out on all sides. The pastel pink bikini top suited her perfectly, though, with a matching pair of shades showing off Kim’s signature glam.

Of course, two color-coordinating elements are a job half done for this glam queen. Kim’s fingernails were also matching her swimwear, although the star didn’t seem to have opted for a massive amount of cosmetics. Kim gave her followers a pouty kiss, plus a reminder that her shades collection with Carolina Lemke are available for purchase.

An update from the great Kim K isn’t going to go unnoticed when the star herself is rocking a bikini. Kim’s update racked up over 980,000 likes within just two hours of going live.

Kim has been making all kinds of headlines this year. The most recent has been the announcement of her shapewear brand. Her brand’s original name, Kimono, was ditched after it was ill-received in Japan. Kim’s other business ventures have also proven a talking point, with the star’s best-selling KKW Beauty line branching out from face products into body products.

On the family front, it’s been a big year for Kim. Together with husband Kanye West, Kim welcomed her fourth child in May. Psalm West arrived via a surrogate, much like younger sister Chicago. All four of Kim’s children appeared together with their mother in a recent Instagram photo from the family’s trip to the Bahamas. Fans of Kim will know that the vacation also included sister Khloe, plus friend La La Anthony.

Kim may have worn a bikini on Tuesday, but this year, the star has suited up. Kim’s visit to the White House saw her rocking a pantsuit as she spoke alongside President Donald Trump – it isn’t always string swimwear for Kim.

