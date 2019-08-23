Julie Chen Posts Cheeky Response To Her Messy Hair, Pot Leaf Necklace On Live ‘Big Brother’ Episode

The longtime CBS host shocked fans with her 'electrocuted' hair and marijuana-themed jewelry.

Did Julie Chen Moonves just prank Big Brother fans? The usually impeccably dressed CBS host headlined the most recent live eviction episode with an ensemble that raised eyebrows and set Twitter on fire.

On Thursday’s live Big Brother episode, Chen Moonves appeared onstage with messy hair, a boxy, fringed t-shirt, and a necklace that appeared to be in the shape of an upside-down marijuana leaf. When the houseguests saw Chen’s bizarre look onscreen they laughed and cheered. The Big Brother host revealed that her hair was inspired by the cast’s summer camp theme this season.

Confused Big Brother fans also reacted to Chen Moonves’ wild look on social media.

“What in the world is going on with Julie Chen’s hair and outfit this evening?” tweeted one viewer.

“What is happening with Julie Chen’s hair tonight? Did the Chenbot get electrocuted? #BB21,” another fan posted to Twitter.

And another Big Brother fan got really blunt, tweeting, “Who the f**k deep fried Julie Chen’s hair? Looks like she came out of a Mad Max movie. #BB21.”

But Chen’s electrocuted hair was minor compared to fans’ shock over her necklace, which looked like a marijuana leaf hanging upside down. Eagle-eyed viewers looked past Julie’s hair at the surprising accessory and wasted no time in commenting on it.

“Anyone else notice Julie Chen-Moonves’ pot leaf necklace tonight on BB??” a fan tweeted.

“Julie Chen has a pot leaf necklace on. Is she a stoner?” another Twitter user asked.

The Big Brother host later took to social media herself to react to the hoopla surrounding her outfit. Chen Moonves posted a photo of her wild look and referenced Ariana Grande’s song “7 Rings” as she asked fans if they liked her necklace, then boasted that she “just got it.” The Big Brother veteran also gave fans a sly smile, as you can see below.

You like my necklace?

Gee thanks, just got it!

????????

lighten up guys. pic.twitter.com/pzupd7qVW8 — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) August 23, 2019

Of course, Big Brother fans know that this week is the CBS reality show’s first-ever Prank Week, so Chen Moonves’ unconventional look was probably a nod to the show’s theme, even though she never confirmed it.

Still, it’s not the first time the Big Brother host has surprised fans with a hair and necklace choice. While Chen has mostly sported pricey pantsuits and glamorous gowns for the live houseguest eviction nights ever since Big Brother’s debut in 2000, for a live show in 2017 she showed up wearing ripped jeans, a halter top, and a ’60s-style necklace. Chen Moonves teased her casual look on Instagram to reveal it was a “ponytail” kind of night. She later showed off her shredded jeans, striped halter top, and peace sign necklace.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.