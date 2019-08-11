Kylie Jenner’s String Bikini Paparazzi Photos Are Creeping People Out

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday yesterday made global headlines. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was chased by every paparazzo around, although Kylie did update her own social media from her glitzy Amalfi Coast location in Italy. Paparazzi images showing Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott enjoying a jet ski outing made The Daily Mail‘s headlines on Saturday, although the newspaper has obtained a fresh batch of images.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail published photos of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO enjoying a cocktail aboard the superyacht she’s hired to celebrate her birthday. Kylie appeared in a super-sexy string bikini in multi-color patterns, although pink was the prevailing color. The mother of one had accessorized the two-piece with a wraparound mini skirt, but she wasn’t hiding her fierce curves. The cameras had taken in Kylie’s curvy waist and sexy cleavage, plus clear images of her face.

Something isn’t sitting right with the newspaper’s viewers, though. They’ve been commenting on the images – many seemed somewhat creeped-out. The most upvoted comment received agreement from 580 users.

“What the hell has she done to her hips she had no hips before all her surgeries… looks odd”

“Her plastic surgery body looks really weird. It just doesn’t look right,” another added with 130 users upvoting the comment.

Kylie Jenner turns up the heat in vibrant pink bikini as she sips a cocktail on $250million superyacht during 22nd birthday celebrations https://t.co/4vnZmqArI7 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 11, 2019

Many comments came in suggesting that viewers found Kylie to be bizarre-looking. Hurtful words were used, but they seemed to be the package for the delivery of a simple message – namely, that the newspaper’s viewers continue to find Kylie’s face and body a touch alarming. Accusations of plastic surgery were plentiful: while one popular comment called Kylie “deformed,” another likened the star to a “centaur.”

“Weirdest body ever,” one fan wrote with others agreeing.

“Somehow these pictures look sad,” another wrote.

While this comment didn’t slam the makeup mogul’s body, it did suggest the user to be feeling uncomfortable.

Loading...

Accusations of plastic surgery amid the Kardashian-Jenner clan are plentiful. The most recent wave of allegations seem to have been honing in on Khloe Kardashian. Fans have been probing the 35-year-old over what appears to be a narrower and more-defined nose. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the Good American founder has put her appearance down to contouring, but the star’s fans remain skeptical. Kylie herself has always denied going under the knife – she has only admitted to receiving cosmetic lip injections. Nonetheless, comments seeing fans weirded-out poured in.

“How are her hips wider than her shoulders?!” one user asked.

“It’s crazy how much they change in a short time. This woman is only 22. At 40 she will be a disaster,” another added.

Positive responses were left, but sadly for Kylie, these did not garner many upvotes.