‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Some Very Graphic Details About Her Postpartum Sex Life

For Snooki, there’s apparently no such things as too much information.

The Jersey Shore star, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, shared some very intimate details about her sex life after having her third child earlier this year. Appearing on the Women on Top podcast, Snooki said things are very different down there and she was determined to take it easy after her first two kids.

The 31-year-old reality television star, who has three kids with husband Jionni LaValle since they married in 2014, shared that the two waited until six weeks to be intimate after the birth of their first two kids because their births had been “traumatic” down there, so to speak.

Snooki said the first few times having sex after birth isn’t exactly the same.

“But after you have a baby and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first,” she shared, via Us Weekly.

“It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable. And then it starts to feel good, like, after you get into the motions, but I mean, you need a lot of lube. Let’s just put it that way.”

Snooki added that she wanted the first time being intimate after baby No. 3 to be special, so she planned it all out.

“I want my husband to take me out to dinner [and] I want to get horny drunk on wine, and then we put the kids to bed,” she said. “Then we will go in our spare room, keep drinking wine, and that’s how I want it to happen.”

Snooki’s description of postpartum sex is not for the squeamish! #JerseyShore https://t.co/KCEHuB4R2j — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 23, 2019

Loading...

Nicole Polizzi has never been shy about the intimate details of her life, which is partially what endeared her so much to fans of Jersey Shore. She and her former castmates are back in the spotlight again after MTV’s revival of the original run of the show. Snooki and the other stars have been doing the media circuit, sharing updates of what has happened since the show went off the air and, in Snooki’s case, some incredibly graphic details about her sex life.

Even after the show went off the air, Snooki remained a fixture of the celebrity news circuit, especially her relationship with LaValle and subsequent children. As OK! Magazine noted, Snooki has shown to be very protective of her kids, even clapping back at an Instagram troll who said that the kids would be ashamed of their mom.

“That’s fake news. They’re obsessed with their mawma,” Snooki wrote back.