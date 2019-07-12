Michael Jackson’s Ex-Girlfriend, Tatum O’Neal, Says Sexual Abuse Accusations Are ‘Hard Not To Believe’

The Daily Mirror reports that Michael Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, Tatum O’Neal, claims that the sexual abuse accusations against the King of Pop put forth by Wade Robson and James Safechuck are “hard not to believe.” O’Neal made the comments on Thursday during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, and claims she had a tough time discounting the allegations after watching Leaving Neverland, which chronicles Robson and Safechuck’s allegations.

Although the 55-year-old claims she “didn’t see anything” herself, she admitted that she’s not disturbed by the claims given the many allegations of sex abuse against Jackson and Hollywood in general.

“No it doesn’t sicken me — there are so many disgusting things in Hollywood now beginning to be uncovered slowly,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal also touched on her relationship with Jackson in her 2004 autobiography, A Paper Life, which reveals that Jackson attempted to move their relationship forward fairly fast despite his nervousness.

“I was just 12 and not at all ready for a real-life encounter,” she said, adding that Jackson was “sweating profusely” and “seemed as intimidated as I was.”

“He jumped up nervously and said, ‘Uh … gotta go,'” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the allegations against Jackson have stirred plenty of controversies. Fans in France from The Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street, and On The Line are suing Robson and Safechuck for sullying the late pop star’s image, which is a criminal offense in the Western European country. The case equates Leaving Neverland with “a genuine lynching” of Jackson that the lawyer representing the groups, Emmanuel Ludot, says should be taken “extremely seriously.”

Michael Jackson’s ex Tatum O’Neal is convinced he almost certainly was a paedo https://t.co/RflQNcdXcc — The Sun (@TheSun) July 10, 2019

Back in 2014, Ludot won damages of one euro each — which is what the France accusers in the current case are asking for — from Dr. Conrad Murray. Per France 24, They claimed that Murray caused them distress and were victorious because the judge deemed that they suffered “emotional damage” from Jackson’s death.

As for the allegations against Jackson, not everyone is convinced. Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, believes they are false, and Variety reported that the Jackson estate’s lawyers, John Branca and Howard Weitzman, not only believe that the accusations are fabricated, they think they’re racist.

“It’s like what James Baldwin once wrote (about how) Michael Jackson will forever pay the price for being as successful as he was,” Branca said, adding there’s a portion of the press that doesn’t care about the truth of Jackson’s innocence. He claims that these people are simply looking for controversy and equated the movement with “racism.”