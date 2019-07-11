Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Sheer, White Tank

Elsa Hosk is turning heads with her latest Instagram post.

The blond bombshell regularly takes to social media to share sexy photos and videos of herself with fans, and in many of them, she leaves very little to the imagination. The model already boasts a following of over 5 million-plus on Instagram, and with almost every photo that she shares, her fans go absolutely wild. In the most recent image shared on her account, Hosk has fans doing a double-take.

The blond bombshell shares just one photo with fans but the single post features side-by-side images. In the image on the left, Hosk looks casual, but sexy in a sheer white tank top that leaves little to the imagination with Hosk’s chest visible to onlookers. She pairs the look with high-waisted jeans and a matching denim purse on her shoulder. Elsa appears to be wearing a face full of beautiful makeup in the shot, wearing her long, blond locks down and curly along with a big pair of aviator sunglasses.

The photo on the right is very similar to the other one, only this snapshot was taken at a side-angle. Once again, the model is rocking the same white tank top, as well as a pair of high-waisted jeans.

In the caption of the photo, Hosk mentions that her J Brands Jean collection launches in four days. In just a short time of the photos going live on her account, they’ve earned Hosk a ton of attention with over 72,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments.

Many fans took to the post to let the stunner know that they would be purchasing some jeans from the line, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful she looks.

“You are looking good,” one follower wrote with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Oh I am so getting on that,” another fan commented on the image.

“Can’t wait to have them in our stores!!! Loved every piece!!!,” one more gushed.

A few years ago, the model was given the honor of wearing the $1 million Fantasy Bra while walking the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2018. In an interview with Elle, Hosk confessed that she was “freaking out” that she was chosen to wear the bra, explaining that it was a surprise to her when she opened up a box.

“I was really in shock. When I opened the box, I was assuming it was a birthday cake because my birthday is coming up but it was the Fantasy Bra. I was just shaking, and I didn’t believe they were serious,” Elsa dished. “It was so beautiful. The whole day I was just in a constant smile because I was just so happy.”

Fans can follow Elsa on Instagram to stay up-to-date with all of her photos.