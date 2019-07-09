Hayley Atwell Is Apparent Victim Of Nude Video Leak, Racy Clip Shows Actress Briefly Exposed

Hayley Atwell is the apparent victim of a nude video leak, with a short clip of the actress spreading across social media this week from what appeared to be a video she had once shared online.

The video clip showed Atwell in bed sharing a video through the app Dubsmash, which lets people take video selfies while lip syncing songs or dialogue from television shows or movies. The actress appeared to be topless but covered by the bed’s white sheets, though she appeared to be very briefly exposed while performing the song.

The clip was shared on the website Celeb Jihad, a controversial hub of leaked videos of celebrities that often include faked ones. As The Inquisitr noted, the site hosted dozens of pictures from the massive 2014 leak of nude celebrity photos and later shared another round of photos that were leaked in 2017 of many more celebrities including Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, and Mischa Barton. As the report noted, the website ignored legal threats from some of those targeted by the leak and continued to host photos, though in the case of Seyfried did take down leaked photos and replaced them with Photoshopped pictures instead.

Celeb Jihad shared the nude video of Hayley Atwell on the gif-sharing site Gfycat, garnering close to 50,000 views in just a few hours. It was shared across social media as well, showing up on Reddit and Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if the video of Hayley Atwell spreading across social media was legitimate, however. As the report from The Inquisitr noted, Celeb Jihad has been known to post nude pictures and video of celebrities that are shown to be fake.

It was also not known when the video in question was first shared. Though it garnered some viral interest on Monday, Celeb Jihad appeared to have shared a screenshot in a separate post about Hayley Atwell in May, hinting that it would be released.

If the video is from Dubsmash, as the watermark on the video seems to show, it could have come from any time in the past four years. As MTV News noted in a July 2015 report, the British actress had just discovered the app and appeared to have fun sharing videos with her fans.

“Over the past week, Atwell’s discovered the app for herself and even recruited some of her famous friends to star in videos with her,” the report noted. “And you know what? She’s pretty great at it.”

Hayley Atwell has not commented on the alleged nude video leak.