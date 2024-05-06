Italian Model Fired from Met Gala After Stealing Kylie Jenner's Thunder at Last Year’s Red Carpet

A model from Italy alleges that he lost his job at the Met Gala because he overshadowed Kylie Jenner at last year's event. Eugenio Casnighi shared on TikTok over the weekend that he won't be returning as a greeter for this year's Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The decision follows his viral fame for his striking appearance at last year's event as per TMZ.

"I just got fired from the Met Gala, Remember me?" the 26-year-old model said before sharing his images with Jenner on the red carpet. Casnighi, who has been part of the Met Gala for two consecutive years, claimed he couldn't discuss the attention he garnered from the event due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). "Funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now. They fired me because I went viral last year. So basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry,'" Casnighi said.

Further explaining his claims, the model shared over TikTok, "Last year, they told me that I was going to be with Jenner, 26, all night, and I [helped] her [with] whatever she needed. They literally told me we picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity but when people took pictures of the actual celebrity…like Kylie Jenner and I was next to her…of course, I ended up in the picture and they blamed me." As a greeter, Casnighi was tasked with helping the star with everything— standing beside her, holding her purse, and helping her walk up the stairs.

In a subsequent video, Casnighi disclosed screenshots of emails and messages he asserts were from the organizers, arranging his participation in this year's ceremony and requesting him to sign an NDA. He elaborated on the supposed legal agreement and indicated that there might be other models facing dismissal this year. Casnighi claimed, "They fired me and apparently not only me."

The brunette model alleges that this year's NDA explicitly prohibits models from taking personal photos at the event and restricts them from sharing or reposting any Met Gala-related content on social media. This directive is supposedly aimed at preventing servers and models from attracting attention away from celebrities. "They don’t want what happened last year to be repeated and for the models to be seen," Casnighi said in the video.

Users in the comment section flunked in support of the model with one writing, "They can’t handle your beauty that goes viral," Page Six reported. At last year's event, Jenner made a memorable entrance wearing a striking ensemble— an oversized blue coat layered over a red gown created by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier.