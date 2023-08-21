Khloé Kardashian Gets Dissed for Unflattering Body Image as She Lands in Perugia, Italy

Khloé Kardashian is having the time of her life; she was recently spotted landing in Perugia, Italy, with her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, and her friends Carter and Victoria Villarroel. The group was photographed getting off a private jet and walking towards the airport terminal. Khloé sported an au natural look in a pair of black baggy sweatpants and a matching colored crop top that gave a glimpse of her 'unedited' stomach. Her daughter True was also sporting a casual chic street-style look in a white T-shirt with black biker shorts. The adorable five-year-old was seen pulling her pink suitcase with one hand while her injured hand donned a fuchsia pink cast. Khloé's unflattering angled picture took her fans by surprise, and they felt she looked 'unrecognizable'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian fanpage (@updatekhloee)

As per the US Sun, the picture found its way onto a Reddit page, and fans poured in their 'tummy-tuck' opinions through the comments section. One Reddit fan commented, "That is a very tummy-tuck-looking abdomen. And the abs look sculpted at this angle." A second fan said, - "How did Khloe gain so much weight so fast? Seems like she was rail thin just a couple of weeks ago. Unless it's all just photoshopped and edited. You don't even know what's real anymore. Everything is an illusion." A third Reddit fan posted, - "Yeah see this wouldn’t be crazy if they didn’t photoshop the f**k out of their pics." A fourth fan said, - "She got caught not sucking in her stomach and without a filter/Photoshop."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In June, fans were convinced that the Hulu star had undergone a Brazilian butt-lift. lift. During one of the recent The Kardashians episodes, the Good America founder showcased her curvy physique in tight leggings and a sporty bra top, exposing her chest and bare arms. She flaunted her fit figure as she worked out with her personal trainer in this particular episode. Fans immediately posted the clip on Reddit and expressed their opinions, "Jesus Christ Khloe's booty. That thing ain't natural," one Reddit fan commented. "She needs to build some real muscle and ditch the a**," a second fan wrote. "Khloe's BBL doesn’t fit anymore now she’s taking all that Ozempic …. oops I mean since she’s been working out and dieting," a third fan added.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frederick M. Brown

The KUWTK alum has made it clear that she will protect her daughter from online trolling and body shaming since she endures the same every day. In an exclusive interview with Health magazine, she said, "When it comes to food — I had so many issues. It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So, I don't play when it comes to True." She continued, "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it," her statement read. "This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

