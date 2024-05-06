Former Bernie Sanders Supporter Explains Why She is Now a Trump Fan: "He's a Hero"

A woman shared her unfiltered thoughts about her journey from being a Donald Trump hater to calling him "her hero." In an over 3-minute video on X, formerly Twitter, a Trump supporter blamed the media for manipulating her into believing that the Republican front-runner is an "egotistical guy" who's only running for the presidency for "clout" until she had an epiphany.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Clive Mason

The unnamed woman recorded the video with the text, TRUMP... discovering the truth, and revealed she was previously a Bernie Sanders supporter. She began by saying, "I am not afraid to admit when I am wrong. In fact, I'd rather know the truth even if it means that I am wrong. And so with that, I'll say the media played me. They played me really good."

"See I was a Bernie Sanders supporter. I loved Bernie," she explained. "Because for once I saw a politician who actually cared about the people, and I was gonna vote for him until something really weird happened, and they totally bulldozed him." The woman then shared she initially planned to not vote for Trump because the media tricked her about the former president's bad intentions and it seemed he was "in there for no reason."

“I got played and I never thought I would say this but I absolutely love Trump. I love him so much, he’s a hero in my… pic.twitter.com/ijtZjV5blP — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) May 5, 2024

The video continued, "So when he did become president, I was really confused because I saw the news talking about how he played too much golf and was firing people in the White House left and right for no reason and talking about what a horrible person he was," adding, "And so I started to think this too for no reason at all."

But in March 2020 she demanded some answers about the shift in American leadership, "Because something bad was going down and I needed to know who the good guys were." She was desperate to figure out who was genuinely on the "people's side" and scrolled through online and questioned if people like Mark Zuckerberg were "good guys."

Furthermore, she heard Trump talking live in his news briefings and later saw how the news portals "totally spun his words out of control." She added, "I was watching him to see if he was lying or being manipulative, and in my opinion, he just acted like a businessman, straightforward [and] direct, this is what's happening [and] this is how we're gonna fix it." Her perspective changed and she only saw Trump as "logical and positive, and I didn't see any fear-mongering in him."

And now it's all "love." She concluded, "I never thought I would say this but I absolutely love Trump. I love him so much. He's a hero in my book. One of my favorite people. And in my opinion, he's going down as the greatest President in American History."

So far, in the 2024 presidential race, the 77-year-old politician has been dominating the polls with most Americans favoring him over President Joe Biden. In a new ABC/Ipsos poll, except for people who have refused to vote, 46% support Trump, and 44% will go ahead with Biden in the national survey of more than 2,200 adults, per ABC News.

The ex-commander-in-chief is ready for his second term in the White House and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview, "I'd be doing a disservice to the country if I said otherwise. But no, I expect an honest election and we expect to win maybe very big," per CNN.