Senator Says Republicans Might 'Corrupt Election', Internet Says 'Bad Leaders Create Bad Followers'

Recently, Senator Mitt Romney questioned the widespread Republican belief that former President Donald Trump prevailed in the 2020 election. Stating that the Republican 'cult' may try to corrupt the election he said, "So, you know, we have what I think approximately 70% of Republicans still say that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. It's like, are we going to abandon truth to that degree? I mean, it's absolutely absurd. I mean, after all this time, all the courts that were, you know, solicited to get look into it, there's been no evidence of widespread fraud. Actually, most of the evidence I've seen so far has been Republicans trying to corrupt the election. And yet they continue to put it out there and promote it. It's like, how does a party survive in a setting like that?"

As per NBC News, despite his recent criminal arrest and numerous legal investigations into his past conduct, a resounding two-thirds of Republican primary voters say they support Trump, according to a new nationwide NBC News survey. Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research said, “At this stage, 2024 is shaping up to be a sequel of the 2020 election. Sequels are frequently hits at the box office, but apparently not at the ballot box.” Netizens have dubbed the phenomenon as "Bad leaders create bad followers."

As per Reuters, an opinion poll projected that a majority of Republicans continue to believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and attribute Joe Biden's defeat to illegal voting. According to a nationwide survey conducted May 17–19, 2021, 53% of Republicans and 3% of Democrats, respectively, think Trump, their party's nominee, is currently the "true president." The poll opens in a new tab and indicates that roughly 25% of Americans, including 56% of Republicans, think that voting irregularities compromised the election on November 3. A poll conducted from November 13–17 indicated that nearly the same percentage of Americans—28% of all Americans and 59% of Republicans—felt that way.

Meanwile, Romney who has been a constant Trump critic has expressed he wouldn't be voting for the 2024 GOP frontrunner. The outgoing Utah senator while appearing on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins in March.

As per People, he said there are “two factors” that influence his decision when it comes to casting his vote: “One is their position and policies and on foreign policy I’m not aligned with Donald Trump, at least as I understand his policy. On domestic policy, yeah, I align with many of his domestic policies. But there’s another dimension besides policy — and that’s character.”

He continued, “What America is as a nation, what has allowed us to be the most powerful nation on Earth, and the leader of the Earth, is the character of the people who have been our leaders. Past presidents, but also mothers, fathers, church leaders, university presidents, and so forth." Romney added further about Trump, "Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America. And for me, that’s the primary consideration.”

Romney predicted that a Trump victory in November would result in a "dramatic departure" from US foreign policy tactics of the previous several decades. “I think that people around the world say, ‘Okay, America is no longer the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy. It’s no longer the City on the Hill. It’s now an isolated island,’” he stated about what he would anticipate if Trump were to return to the White House.