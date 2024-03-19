Former RNC Chair Urges Republicans to Vote for Biden: Not ‘Voting Democrat’, but ‘For Your Country’

Republicans who refuse to back former President Donald Trump from the 'Never Trump' camp were advised by former RNC Chair Michael Steele to cast ballots for President Joe Biden in the forthcoming election rather than abstaining from voting.

Steele and the other panelists were in conversation on MSNBC's The Weekend about how some Republicans would not support the former president but might still not vote for Biden in November. Republicans who were dubious of Trump were told by Steele that supporting Biden meant "voting for your country," not necessarily just supporting a Democrat, Mediaite reported.

The topic of conversation was former Vice President Mike Pence's recent declaration that he would not support Trump, following the former president's incendiary comments. “I get it with some Republicans who say, 'Oh, I just can’t vote for a Democrat.' But this is not — you’re voting for your country. You’re not voting for a Democrat, in this case,” Steele argued.

“I have disagreements with Joe Biden on a number of policies, y’all know. And that’s okay. But, that’s a good policy. That’s good and healthy for our democracy to have those disagreements.”

"Somehow we've got to shake ourselves out of that fog and understand what this is about. And I do get the idea, that it's hard for some Republicans to go across the street. (vote for Biden) But, baby, you need to do it." - Michael Steele

“When we’re sitting here having conversations about a president with 91 federal counts against him. And people are scratching their heads and wondering, oh, I don’t know, you know, should I support him? Or says as Symone just noted he wants to be a dictator. And you, you go ‘Well, I’m still worried about the 81-year-old.’ Somehow we’ve got to shake ourselves out of that fog and understand what this is about,” Steele argued, saying he gets how hard it is for Republicans to jump ship, but cautioned that it's very important.

“And I do get the idea, that it’s hard for some Republicans to go across the street. But, baby, you need to do it,” Steele said.

He gets it. I've had to hold my nose and vote before, but I voted for democracy, not a person. That holds true now.



'You're Not Voting For A Democrat': Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Tells Republicans Voting Biden Is 'Voting For Your Country'

There will be a rematch between Trump and Joe Biden in November. Despite Trump's impressive march toward the GOP nomination, the Financial Times noted that a pattern is beginning to emerge: there seems to be a “secret non-Trump voter” roaming around the countryside. Super Tuesday results showed GOP contender Nikki Haley still had a sizable number of supporters, the majority of whom are ardent Never Trump supporters.

Voting patterns in the suburbs have changed significantly as a result of Trump's unpredictable actions and disdain for democratic values. Furthermore, there is growing evidence that the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to strike down abortion rights has caused even staunch Republican women in the suburbs to turn against Trump.

Many anti-Trump Republicans are actively choosing to vote for Biden in November. Sarah Longwell, founder of the Republican Voters Against Trump, said to TIME Magazine, “When people say the NeverTrumpers have to pick a side, they’re missing a big part,” says Longwell. “I will support anyone against Trump. Never means never.”