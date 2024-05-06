Kim Kardashian Fielded Boos From the Audience as She Stepped on the Stage at Tom Brady's Roast

A star-studded lineup of comedians, athletes, and reality TV personalities gathered at the Kia Forum for a roast aimed at Tom Brady. However, the spotlight unexpectedly shifted to Kim Kardashian. Initially met with boos from the audience during The Roast of Tom Brady, Kardashian turned the tables with jokes about her rumored romantic history, her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, and even O.J. Simpson. According to US Weekly, Kevin Hart invited Kardashian to the stage, where she delivered a special toast on Sunday, 5 May.

Undeterred by the boos that welcomed her, Kardashian managed to drown the audience's noise, diving straight into a joke about Hart. This led to her addressing the persistent rumors of her romantic interest in the quarterback. Kardashian said, “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might." She kept the momentum going by referring to her well-known 2007 sex tape. She said, “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape.”

Kardashian joked that a relationship with Brady wouldn't have lasted because he reminds her too much of Jenner, according to Entertainment Tonight. She said, "I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair -- you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

Brady and Kardashian were rumored to have a fling in June 2023, right after Brady's split from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, a topic that became fodder for teasing during the special. Kardashian's brief appearance wouldn't have been complete without a nod to O.J. Simpson. She said, "Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players." Kardashian's reference was to her late father, Robert Sr., who famously served as part of Simpson's defense team during his highly publicized trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend.

By the time Kardashian made the Simpson joke, the audience had warmed up to her, showing support. Kardashian went on to add, “So I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes, good luck knowing the best is behind you.” Meanwhile, after three hours of relentless roasting, Brady finally had his turn on stage. With a playful spirit, he fired back at Kardashian with a witty remark. Taking a jab at Kanye West, he said, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."