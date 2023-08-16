Kevin Costner Declares Himself 'Officially a Swiftie', Fans Roast Him For Bad VIP Seats

Kevin Costner is known for his gumption and serious acting chops in films such as Hidden Figures and more, which have a very subtle main character energy. But who would’ve thought that behind the highly professional and slightly gruff exterior lay a fellow Swiftie! The actor recently confessed to being a major part of Taylor Swift's fandom. And that he could barely contain his innocent excitement when he experienced the singer live on her Eras Tour, reports PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The Yellowstone actor took to Instagram to share a snippet of his time at the concert alongside his beloved daughter at the SoFi Stadium in the dazzling city of Los Angeles. He posted a carousel of videos and an image of a very packed crowd. The plethora of fans were singing praises for Swift as she delivered a thrilling and exuberant performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

As per Costner’s blurry video, the Back To December singer sported her iconic white shirt dress, followed by knee-high boots and a black hat to tie the whole outfit together. While she was rocking out to her songs in front of a sea of fans, fellow Swifties were vibing to her vocals and the beats that followed. Another video of her grooving to the striking rhythm of the electric guitar on a song from her Reputation album was also featured in Costner’s post.

He captions this post by declaring his fond affection for this experience and loving the fact that he could share it with his daughter. "My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show" begins the caption. He goes on to express how awestruck he was with the overall turnover of people in the crowd. And by Swift herself.

📲| Kevin Costner attended The Eras Tour this week



"I'm officially a Swiftie!" pic.twitter.com/llJ5M0f8wg — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 10, 2023

"I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together," confessed the actor. He then boasts of the VIP experience he had in the audience, which offers a front-seat experience to enjoy the theatrics of the show. "I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night." In conclusion, he finally declares himself a true and dedicated fan of Taylor Swift. "I’m officially a Swiftie!!!" said Costner in excitement.

The 68-year-old #Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner was spotted bonding with his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, over Taylor Swift recently. https://t.co/Z2DOUGVjCL — TV Shows Ace (@TVShowsAce) August 9, 2023

Fans in the comment section roasted the actor for not getting decent seats in the audience, although he was in the VIP zone. "Even the Costner family gets sh**** tickets....." said one person. Another one added, "Did you get a backstage pass to meet her?" asked a fan in sarcasm. Several others mentioned how blurry the video was despite the fact that he was in the VIP zone, according to the Daily Mail.

Some even commented on his sweet gesture as a father. "That makes you a very good dad," said someone. " This is what we call a dad win," gushes another person. "Such a hip dad!! What an amazing evening," praised a third person." Others note how incredible a core memory this would become for his daughter. "Love that you took her. That will be a cherished memory for her" concluded a final person with respect to the post.

