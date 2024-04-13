What Kim Kardashian Saw After Peeking Into OJ Simpson's LV Bag During Murder Investigation

Kim Kardashian made a shocking revelation about seeing evidence related to one of the most infamous murder cases in American history. She admitted to going through O.J. Simpson's Louis Vuitton bag and finding 'random' stuff. Nonetheless, it was a key piece of evidence in the 1994 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

OJ was initially represented by Kim's father, Robert Kardashian Sr., in the case where the former NFL player was found not guilty of the double murder. Additionally, Kim mentioned in a 2016 interview that her dad had brought home OJ's Louis Vuitton luggage, and the reality star admitted that she had taken a peek at it. Kim revealed to GQ Magazine what she discovered inside OJ's Louis Vuitton clothing bag when her father brought it home, saying that it had "Just toiletries and clothes and golf clothes. Just random stuff."

Oddly enough, that Louis Vitton bag that Robert Kardashian hid for OJ was filled with Peter Frampton cassettes. — Jason Elias (@Zebop) October 28, 2020

"I'm pretty sure it's, like, still in - probably in my dad' storage," she continued before adding, "I know people said at the time that he [joined Simpson's defense team] so he couldn't be called as a witness, because he had that Louis Vuitton bag that supposedly had the [murder] weapon and stuff like that." "But that bag was sitting at my dad's house. I remember I went through it. The news was like, "Where is this Louis Vuitton bag?" And I'm like, 'Oh, it's upstairs.'"

The Juice's acquittal has always carried a heavy weight, primarily owing to the grief the victims' families have had to suffer. It also marked the downfall of the once-beloved football star and actor, who lived out the rest of his life under a cloud of suspicion and controversy. He eventually passed away in 2024 at age 76 after a battle with prostate cancer. Many have since said Simpson's acquaintance made them feel it was a 'great sense of injustice,' as per CBS News.

After learning of OJ's passing, Carl Douglas, the lawyer who defended him during his murder trial along with Robert and Johnnie Cochran, conveyed his condolences. "I was shocked and surprised to hear of O.J. Simpson's death at the relatively young age of 76," Douglas stated. "I expect our names will forever be linked together in some way," he went on to say, 'may he rest in peace.' Cochran passed in 2005, and Robert died in 2003.

In a statement, the Simpson family asked for grace at this difficult time and asked for respect for their privacy. "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family."