Jessica Simpson Gifts Daughter Maxwell a Louis Vuitton Bag Worth $3K for Her Birthday

Jessica Simpson recently celebrated her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson's 11th birthday on Saturday, May 6. As per Page Six, to mark the special occasion, the These Boots Are Made for Walkin' singer gifted her daughter an extravagant yellow and blue themed Louis Vuitton duffel bag worth a smashing price of $3,000.

She even shared a story on her Instagram of Drew Johnson looking quite content with her birthday gift. The birthday girl was seen wearing a t-shirt with album art of her mother's debut album Sweet Kisses from back in 1999 printed on it; according to Simpson, the 11-year-old calls the t-shirt "Vintage."

Image Credit: Instagram | @jessicasimpson

The mother of three shared a fun yet heartwarming post on Instagram for her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson on account of her 11th birthday. The mother and daughter duo looked savage in their respective outfits. Simpson wore a classic black t-shirt over which she wore a vibrant and refreshing yellow bomber jacket. This was paired with a pair of skin-tight black latex pants. She accessorized the look with a pair of golden hoops. Her daughter went bougie in her printed sweatshirt and white wide-leg pants. The adorable post saw Drew Johnson carrying her mother, while Simpson raised one arm in a celebratory fashion.

In the caption, the Irresistible singer recalled the time spent with her daughter, emphasizing the relationship the two have had, even since before Drew Johnson's birth, as Simpson always prayed for her future daughter.

"Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world," wrote Simpson, highlighting the impact her daughter has had on her since birth. "Reading back on 30 years of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was living inside my heart and my purpose."

The caption continued with an anecdote of how Drew Johnson wished for her grandfather's speedy recovery from cancer on the said birthday and the event of it coming true. Simpson concluded her caption by extending her gratitude and love to her daughter on her special day.

The I Think I'm in Love With You singer posted another picture of her entire family celebrating Drew Johnson's birthday. The family of five, including her husband Eric Johnson, and their two other children Ace Knute and Birdie Mae Johnson, were gathered around the rustic vintage-style dining table made entirely out of wood. Right behind them, majestically displayed, was a wooden shelf atop which sat two decor pieces placed parallel, making way for a gorgeous fruit painting with what appears to be a brass frame.

The cake right in the middle of the table had blue icing and lovely floral fondue decor around its rims. Although Simpson's husband and the two older kids were all smiles for the camera, her youngest refused to join the vibe. She is seen crying while holding a piece of cake in a lovely white sleeveless dress as her father held her. Simpson joked in her caption, "Can't win them all."