Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Used Her Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer

Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson's 11th birthday on Saturday. The That 70's Show alum posted a heartwarming message for her daughter on Instagram where she revealed that Drew Johnson used her birthday wish on Grandpa Joe Simpson, wishing "bone cancer treatment to work."

With a cheerful photograph of her daughter holding her up, Simpson started her caption, "On May 1, 2012, my firstborn, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world. In the purest of form, her mind heart, and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways. I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night."

Simpson continued on what she hopes for her daughter's future. "I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life. Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose."

Jessica Simpson noted that her daughter told her that she had made a wish for herself, her mother, and their entire family when she blew out her 11 candles. “Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work,” Jessica Simpson wrote. “It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad." Simpson was all praise for Drew Johnson and the good qualities she has. Simpson said, "You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened, and FULL OF WONDER.”

The Pretty Princess actress recounted that her daughter's decision to share her wish for her grandpa came after she overheard her mother reading a text from Joe Simpson on a trip back to California. The singer said that Drew Johnson asked Simpson's mother, Tina Simpson, many questions like, “‘GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?’" The With You singer said that her mom advised Drew Johnson that it was alright to share her wish with the gathering since it had come true. Simpson finished her adorable post with a simple comment, adding, “The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE.”

Simpson’s father, Joe Simpson was originally diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016 but was declared cancer-free in May 2017, per People. He talked to his youngest daughter, Ashlee Simpson Ross, regarding the present condition of his health during a September 2018 episode of her former E! series, Ashlee+Evan. Joe Simpson was candid about acquiring treatment for his cancer and how it was impacting him, saying that he frequently doesn’t have any strength and has to “power through” the day.

“A year ago changed my life,” Joe Simpson explained. “I remember saying to the doctor, ‘What if I don’t have surgery?’ He said, ‘In six months, you’ll be dead.’ I really wrestled with just saying, ‘I’ll see you guys later.’” He added, “I couldn’t do that to you and to your sister and to my little grandbabies.”