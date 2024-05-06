The Internet is Full of Memes After Kendrick Lamar Releases Consecutive Tracks Dissing Drake

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's latest diss tracks have reignited the long-standing feud between the two rap icons, igniting renewed interest among fans. The ongoing back-and-forth between these hip-hop personalities has captured the attention of music enthusiasts once again, as reported by Billboard. Lamar's most recent track, Not Like Us, dropped on May 4th, marking his fourth diss track aimed at Drake and the third released in under 48 hours. Amidst this lyrical battle, the internet has erupted with memes, adding even more drama to the already intense feud.

One person shared a GIF on X and wrote, "Kendrick: Drake you are a pedophile. Drake: I’m too famous to be a pedophile." Another person shared a GIF and wrote, "Kendrick: you're a pedo. Drake: You're lying! I'm not attracted to Millie Bobbie Brown! Kendrick: Who said anything about Millie Bobby Brown?" A third person wrote, "So Drake planted information about himself to Kendrick but didn’t have a track ready for when he’d fall for it? He’s not even doing a victory lap?" A fourth user wrote, "Kendrick, if you intend to respond to the “the heart part 6” response Drake just dropped tonight, make sure it’s no later than 11pm EST time."

The same user added, "Tomorrow is the start of the work week and the MET Gala. Wrap it up!" Another person dropped a laughing video and wrote, "Drake really logged on, saw his Stan Twitter conspiracies abt how Kendrick got his info and put it in his song. Oh K dot let him get 24 hrs of false hope in peace pls before you drop again." Meanwhile, the West Coast artist dropped his new track just hours after unveiling Meet the Grahams, a direct response to Drake's third diss track, Family Matters. In this newest release, Meet the Grahams, Lamar seems to be pointing fingers at Drake, suggesting that the Toronto rapper may be hiding another child—a daughter—from public view, as TODAY reported.

He raps, “You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come." Lamar doesn't hold back, taking aim at Drake's family and even suggesting that the Toronto artist has undergone cosmetic procedures. Adding to the drama, Drake's Family Matters was unleashed just days after Lamar dropped Euphoria, a track that also targeted Drake. Interestingly, Drake is an executive producer on the TV series Euphoria. All of these moves have unfolded in less than a month, showcasing the lengths to which both rappers are willing to go in this epic showdown for supremacy.

After more than ten years of subtle digs and veiled insults, the long-awaited clash between these two titans has arrived. It's a stark contrast to a time when they were not just colleagues, but friends, collaborating on music and sharing stages. Yet, it seems inevitable that their once-covert tensions would eventually boil over into the public domain. For those following along, the rapidly intensifying feud has been a rollercoaster ride of drama and intrigue.