Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced She is on Ozempic After Travis Scott’s New Diss Track Was Released

Travis Scott's new track with Playboi Carti Backr00ms debuted on YouTube on Monday, January 1, 2024. However, Kylie Jenner fans have pointed out specific lyrics of his song, which they think is a diss at the reality star. The Hulu star was in a relationship with the rapper, and they share kids—a daughter and a son—before they split in 2022.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

The 32-year-old rapped, "She doin' Ozempic, tryna be different, tryna be a new woman/ That sh*t look iffy, need her thick, needed her to move somethin'/ Like it prove somethin', just don't you remove nothin.'" Fans quickly related the Ozempic drug to Jenner's sudden shrunken size, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Travis Scott is doing all of this just to be back with Kylie Jenner at the end of the year so Timothee will dodge a bullet with this mess eventually https://t.co/udQjQkXEqT — Stella 🌙 (@glitzystellas) January 3, 2024

Although the couple is not friendly, they are focused on co-parenting their kids, 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire. The self-made billionaire has moved on with the French-American actor Timothée Chalamet. However, no news of Scott's romance has been in the media.

We rarely disagree but I disagree with this. Kylie Jenner ain’t eating nothing but Ozempic… — Jane Dough (@JaneDoughGirl88) August 24, 2023

Fans opened up the discussion on Reddit and discussed the possibility of a diss. A Reddit user, @ratherliveinmydreams, said, "Confirmed her drug use, her ozempic use to be a new skinny woman for Timmy, said her long bottom looks 'iffy' and said she's just doing this to prove something… all in one verse?"

Kylie Jenner is on the ozempic grind — Sunny (@sunhotback123) September 28, 2023

Another fan, @likegrahkeepitastack, agreed, "He shaded [her] long bottom AND her long bottom, lmfaoooo." A third fan, @anonanonyyanon, wrote, "Travis tells a joke but never a lie." In a separate comment, the user added, "Travis is so funny sometimes, but I'd keep my lips tight if I were him. BM disrespect is just trashy overall."

Meanwhile, others called out Scott as well. A fan, @PrestigiousPrincez, commented, "Like Kylie doesn't disrespect him as well and shades him in interviews." Another fan, @Dostoievski13, agreed, "Exactly, every time Travis shades Kylie in some way, people appear saying he is disrespecting the mother of his children as if she didn't do that too."

My aunt kept hitting her ozempic pen at thanksgiving. We get it, you want to be like Kylie Jenner — Dee (@terrydactol) November 28, 2023

Ozempic, which is more generally known as semaglutide, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults with type 2 diabetes in 2017, reported the Mirror. It is a weekly injection that lowers blood sugar in the body, assisting the pancreas to make more insulin. However, lately, it has become more famous as an appetite suppressant and a weight-loss injection.

Jenner and her new love, Chalamet, have been going strong, from what we can see. Their relationship has blossomed this year, and it is also reported that the two have the seal of approval from the Kardashian clan. Sources close to the beauty mogul revealed she's 'incredibly happy' with the Dune actor.

Timothée Chalamet spotted with Kylie Jenner at the Kardashian Family Christmas Party (📸 : @landonasherbarker / Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/ItsdKEcAmI — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 26, 2023

As for Chalamet, the insider said, "He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other." The family's approval makes the relationship even stronger, reported People. "He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him," sources said.

