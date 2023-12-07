Jennifer Fessler, known for her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, recently opened up about a concerning health issue she faced due to her use of Ozempic, a medication primarily designed to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. In a candid conversation on her podcast Two Jersey Js, Fessler shared that she experienced an "impacted bowel" that led to hospitalization but has not deterred her from continuing with the drug, as per The Daily Mail.

The 55-year-old reality star disclosed that she had been using semaglutide, commonly referred to as Ozempic, for over a year and successfully shed 22 pounds. Despite a negative episode involving an impacted bowel, Fessler emphasized that she remains undeterred. Her experience involved constipation, a side effect she initially ignored, attributing it to her newfound ability to consume a variety of foods without compromising weight loss. Fessler acknowledged her role in the incident, admitting to neglecting warning signs and modifying her lifestyle to prevent a recurrence. Reflecting on the episode, she took responsibility for her actions and affirmed that she hasn't encountered similar problems since.

Ozempic, initially developed as a diabetes medication, has gained attention for its effectiveness in weight loss. Fessler, recognizing her tendency to be a 'raging hypochondriac,' shared her anxiety regarding her physical appearance but remained committed to the drug, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Despite the health scare, Fessler expressed satisfaction with the physical changes brought about by the weight loss. She admitted to losing some muscle but highlighted the positive impact on her overall well-being. Addressing concerns about muscle loss, she announced hiring a personal trainer to address the issue.

In a surprising revelation, Fessler's co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, disapproved of Ozempic, labeling it a "very dangerous trend" and claiming that "more than half" of the RHONJ cast currently uses it. Goldschneider, an advocate for eating disorder recovery, criticized the medication for its perceived dangers in pursuit of losing the last 10 pounds. This revelation comes after Fessler's previous acknowledgment of Ozempic during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March. She detailed her cosmetic surgeries and mentioned the use of medications, including Ozempic, for weight loss. The reality star, in response to Andy Cohen's question, confirmed her use of Ozempic, attributing her transformation to various treatments.

Earlier, Fessler had claimed her doctor put her on Ozempic "without her knowledge" to address menopausal symptoms. Despite the unintended prescription, she clarified that she sought medical help for menopause symptoms, highlighting the complexities of her journey with the medication. Fessler first appeared on RHONJ in 2018 as a guest and recently returned in season 13 as a friend of the housewives. Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to hit Bravo in mid-2024.

