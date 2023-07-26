Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian Got Another 'Cosmetic Procedure' as New Pictures Go Viral

Kim Kardashian is a decorated entrepreneur, with her empire extending beyond earning money from the beloved reality show The Kardashians. She is the proud owner and ambassador of her clothing brand, 'SKIMS', a luxe clothing line for all women. Given the fact that she's renowned for her elegant and iconic styles, the reality star is indeed a pioneer in the fashion and beauty industries. However, in recent times, Kim has been accused of undergoing several cosmetic enhancements.

According to reports, Kim was accused by several fans of undergoing cosmetic surgeries for 'beauty enhancements'. But the reality star only claimed to have gotten Botox and elaborated on its aftermath. However, critics of the beauty mogul mentioned that she may have gotten another cosmetic surgery.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

The reality star recently attended football legend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut earlier this week. Kim sported a basic white crop top and a pair of blue skin-tight jeans with a fuchsia pink belt loosely hanging by her waist. The business pioneer was spotted cheering in the stands and keenly watching and enjoying the game throughout.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Megan Briggs

However, a picture of Kim from a few side angles has been going viral on social media as several critics and fans found her 'appearance' to be different than usual. In a side profile picture, Kim donned glam makeup with light brown hues with her jet-black hair up in a sleek high ponytail. A platform dedicated to news regarding the Kardashian-Jenner family posted a side profile picture of Kim on Reddit with the title, "Something is wrong with Kim's face and we need to talk about it!"

Users of the platform were quick to discuss what was possibly 'different with Kim's face in the newly surfaced pictures. Some critics commented on Kim's upper lip being 'weirdly' shaped and made an odd comparison of her jaw to that of Zac Efron's. "Something about her top lip looks weird. The zac efron jaw doesn’t help either" said @myrameins. While others pondered over whether or not Kim may have gotten cosmetic surgery targeted at both her lips and chin. "I think she got a jaw and chin implant that isn’t becoming", said @Equivalent-Pear-4660.

Image Source: Reddit | @andreeeeeaaaaaaaaa

Another user on the platform suggests that it could probably be a result of a bad face tune. In the comment section of the thread, the commenter posted a zoomed-in picture of Kim's ear from a picture that already existed. An area close to the tips of the ears was circled, and the user went on to explain a possible reason as to why Kim's face may be appearing 'weird'. "Just really bad facetune. This was probably taken by her PR crew to make it look like a rando took it," concluded @andreeeeeaaaaaaaaa.

